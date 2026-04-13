Institute for Responsible Influence Launches Certification Program to Advance Transparency in the Creator Economy

The Responsible Influence Certification Program will empower creators and foster accountability across the $37 billion creator economy.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Industry Self-Regulation's Institute for Responsible Influence, an initiative dedicated to advancing transparency, accountability, and trust in the U.S. creator economy, today announced the launch of its Responsible Influence Certification Program.

The new program equips creators with tools to meet truth-in-advertising standards and supports brands and agencies in partnering with creators in ways that promote transparency, accountability, and consumer trust.

"Certified creators will signal to brands and consumers their professional commitment to creating content that meets the highest standards of honesty, accountability, and transparency," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO of BBB National Programs and the Center for Industry Self-Regulation.

The certification program is supported by a broad coalition of consumer brands, marketing agencies, industry associations, creative firms, and creator-focused platforms, including TikTok, the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the American Advertising Federation (AAF), the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and the Independent Beauty Association (IBA), #paid, Cohley, Brand Networks, and Health Union.

"The launch of the Responsible Influence training and certification program underscores the industry's commitment to responsible, transparent creator marketing," said Francis Stones, Global Head of Brand Safety at TikTok. "Creators are the lifeblood of TikTok, and we're proud to partner with the Center for Industry Self-Regulation and its Institute for Responsible Influence (IRI) on an initiative that raises standards across the marketplace. Creators who complete IRI training give brands confidence that they understand advertising standards, supporting a safer, healthier advertising ecosystem for both brands and consumers."

The Responsible Influence Certification Program was developed to address a growing need to increase trust in influencer marketing. The certification program features a 90-minute interactive curriculum grounded in real-world scenarios. The course covers FTC Endorsement Guides and other government requirements, industry advertising standards, and responsible brand partnerships.

Creators who complete the program's video-based curriculum and pass the assessment receive the Institute for Responsible Influence Certification Seal, a credential signaling training in truthful and transparent digital influence. Certified Creators gain access to ongoing resources and will be included in a forthcoming searchable database, making it easier for brands to discover and connect with trained creators.

Reicin added, "Consistent with our mission, the certification program will unite creators, brands, and platforms to raise industry standards and demonstrate how voluntary, self-regulatory frameworks can strengthen trust."

BBB National Programs is the U.S. home of industry self-regulation, with a mission to enhance consumer trust in business. Its Center for Industry Self-Regulation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation that incubates new self-regulation programs to address the marketplace trust challenges businesses face today.

The launch comes as the creator economy continues to grow rapidly. Roughly 86% of U.S. marketers work with paid creators, driving a $37 billion market and supporting more than 27 million people influencing consumer decisions. Yet trust has not kept pace: while 58% of consumers have made a purchase based on a creator's recommendation, only 5% fully trust influencer content. Transparency remains critical, with 71% of consumers saying clear disclosure increases trust, while 70% say hidden sponsorships leave them feeling misled.

"Our Responsible Influence Certification Program raises the bar for the creator economy," said Jennifer Santos, program lead for the Institute for Responsible Influence. "We are fortunate to work with an extraordinary Advisory Council of leading brands, top agencies, and respected industry organizations to shape a framework that empowers creators, helps reduce risk for brands, and will ultimately earn the trust of consumers."

The Responsible Influence Certification Program was developed with guidance from its Advisory Council and Supporters, which includes:

#paid

American Advertising Federation

American Association of Advertising Agencies

Association of National Advertisers

Billion Dollar Boy

Brand Networks

Cohley

Coterie

Creators Guild of America

Harry's

Health Union

Independent Beauty Association

Interactive Advertising Bureau

International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation

Linqia

Mammoth Brands

Moroch

SuperAwesome

TikTok

Uncommon Creative Studio

Leading creator marketing platform #paid collaborated with its creator community to pilot the program, helping ensure it reflects the real-world challenges creators face.

"The creator economy thrives when it's built on trust. Our partnership with the Institute of Responsible Influence reflects what we've always believed at #paid, that the most powerful collaborations happen when creators and brands share that foundation of trust," said Bryan Gold, Chief Executive Officer, #paid. "The Responsible Influence Certification Program brings more education and knowledge to creators, so creators can become professionals and brands can continue to succeed partnering with creators."

The Institute for Responsible Influence delivers:

Education on regulatory requirements, endorsement transparency, and best practices

Certification for creators who complete the training and assessment

A searchable database of certified creators (coming soon)

Ongoing oversight to support accountability

Resources and community for creators committed to responsible promotion

Enrollment is now open. For brands or agencies interested in certifying creators or partnership, please contact [email protected].

To learn more, visit ResponsibleInfluence.org.

About CISR: The Center for Industry Self-Regulation (CISR), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was created by BBB National Programs to harness the historic power of self-regulation, a form of soft law, to empower business accountability. CISR is dedicated to research that supports the development of new initiatives, education on the conditions necessary for industry self-regulation to succeed, and incubation of new industry self-regulation programs, such as the Institute for Responsible Influence (IRI). Learn more about CISR at industryselfregulation.org. Learn more about IRI at responsibleinfluence.org.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

SOURCE Center for Industry Self-Regulation