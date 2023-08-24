Institute for Supply Management® Announces 2023-2024 Board of Directors

Board members include top global executives across multiple functional disciplines

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) announced its 2023-2024 Board of Directors during the Annual ISM Membership Meeting in Park City, Utah on August 24, 2023. One new Board member was introduced, three members re-committed to continuing their terms for an additional three years, and leadership transitioned for the Board Chair and Vice Chair roles. The Board consists of senior business leaders representing diverse industries, whose insights and careers align with ISM's mission to advance the supply chain management profession.

"With this group of leaders, ISM remains committed to its mission and positioned to provide leading-edge insights to the profession's ecosystem at-large," said ISM Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Derry.

Notably, board member Norbert Dean, chief supply chain officer at Carnival Cruise Line was elected as Board Chair, and Stacey Taylor, vice president, procurement at Ocean Spray Cranberries was elected as Vice Chair, for two-year terms.

"It is with immense pride that I accept the esteemed role of Chairman of the Board for ISM. I am truly honored to contribute to an organization that plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of global supply management practices and fostering excellence within the industry," said Dean. "I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members and stakeholders to uphold ISM's legacy of innovation, knowledge dissemination, and professional growth."

Dean and Taylor have been long-term members of the Board, since joining in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Dean previously served as Vice Chair as well as the Board Finance Committee chair. Stacey is chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee, a member of the Executive Committee and served previously on the Finance Committee.

"For the last six years it has been inspiring to be a part of the continued advocacy for the advancement and education of our profession," said Taylor. "I look forward to continuing this journey in my role as Vice Chair."

In addition to the leadership transition, the following leader joins the ISM ranks for a one-year term, to be completed in 2024.

John K. Han, serial entrepreneur and investor

Han has more than 20 years of experience leading startups and Fortune 500 companies to sustained, profitable growth. Through driving disruptive strategies, cutting costs, accelerating time-to-market, and optimizing operations, he has consistently and rapidly delivered impactful results and boosted profitability.

As founder of Intelage, a global trade management and supply chain platform, he propelled the company to rapidly accelerating year-over-year growth and built a pipeline of hundreds of millions through a dual revenue sales strategy.

Prior to Intelage, Han founded The Hans Company, a leading global marketer and supply chain innovator. He serves as a strategic consultant at Tenzing Consulting, providing valuable insights and driving transformative change in procurement, supply chain and operations. Additionally, he is a partner at proChain Ventures, where he overhauled the organization's approach to venture capital, attracting and retaining investors through effective brand building and digital marketing strategies.

With a commitment to social responsibility, he co-founded the Hans Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving struggling children and families in global communities. Han holds a bachelor's degree in neurobiology from the University of Washington, where he graduated with honors.

"It's truly a privilege to embark on this remarkable journey as a board member of ISM. I am filled with gratitude and enthusiasm as I look forward to contributing to an organization that stands as a global leader in supply management. ISM's rich history of driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and upholding excellence deeply resonates with my own professional values," said Han. "I am wholeheartedly dedicated to collaborating with my fellow board members and the dynamic ISM community to navigate the evolving landscape and embrace new possibilities."

With the addition of Han, the following directors continue their tenure in guiding ISM and the profession.

Norbert Dean , CPSM, (Chair) is chief supply chain officer at Carnival Cruise Line.

is chief supply chain officer at Carnival Cruise Line. Stacey Taylor (Vice Chair) is vice president, procurement at Ocean Spray Cranberries

is vice president, procurement at Ocean Spray Cranberries Thomas W. Derry is chief executive officer at ISM.

is chief executive officer at ISM. Miguel Gonzalez is chief procurement officer at DuPont.

is chief procurement officer at DuPont. Michelle Hawkins , PMP, is senior vice president, strategic procurement at Charter Communications.

is senior vice president, strategic procurement at Charter Communications. Jeff Kimsey is vice president, investment intelligence at Nasdaq.

is vice president, investment intelligence at Nasdaq. Joseph Matthews is vice president, purchasing and diversity officer at GENTEX Corporation.

is vice president, purchasing and diversity officer at GENTEX Corporation. Darla Morse is chief digital and innovation officer at Partner's Credit Union.

is chief digital and innovation officer at Partner's Credit Union. Bob Murphy is chief procurement officer at IBM.

is chief procurement officer at IBM. Kristopher Pinnow , CPSM, is vice president, global supply chain at Collins Aerospace.

is vice president, global supply chain at Collins Aerospace. Hemant Porwal , CPSM, CPSD, is executive vice president, supply chain and operations at WESCO International.

is executive vice president, supply chain and operations at WESCO International. Judy Whipple , Ph.D., is interim dean, Broad College of Business, Bowersox-Thull Endowed Professor in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at Michigan State University .

is interim dean, Broad College of Business, Bowersox-Thull Endowed Professor in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at . Susanna Zhu is senior vice president, supply chain operations and commercialization at Bath & Body Works.

The ISM Board of Directors represents a dedicated group of senior leaders who are driving supply chain management's transformation. For more information on the ISM Board of Directors, please visit: ISMWorld.org.

About Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®)

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model™. The ISM Report On Business®, Manufacturing, Services, and Hospital, are three of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

Contact: Jessica Boyd, 480.752.6276, ext. 3085

[email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management