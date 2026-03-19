Institute for Supply Management® Honors 2025 ISM® 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars

Now in its 12th year, the ISM 30 Under 30 program recognizes individuals age 30 and under who demonstrate leadership, collaboration, innovation and a commitment to advancing the supply management profession. Winners are selected through a competitive, peer-driven nomination and review process representing diverse industries, functions and geographies.

"These rising leaders reflect the strength and future of the supply management profession," said Debbie Fogel-Monnissen, interim chief executive officer of ISM. "Their curiosity, discipline and commitment to continuous improvement are helping organizations navigate complexity and build more resilient, forward-looking supply chains."

Hundreds of applications are received annually, and a rigorous review process assesses candidates based on detailed nominations provided by professional peers, leaders, and executives.

Working in the United States, Brazil, France, India, Kenya, Malaysia, and Portugal, the honorees are making their mark on the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and business services industries, among others. Fifty seven percent of the winners are women, and the median age is 27.

Megawatt Winner: Shane McClure

Shane McClure, senior sourcing process manager at GE Aerospace, has been named the 2025 ISM® 30 Under 30 Megawatt Winner, the program's highest distinction recognizing an individual whose leadership and impact stand out among the cohort.

Based in Cincinnati, McClure has demonstrated exceptional initiative in advancing professional development and operational excellence within GE Aerospace. He has helped establish standardized sourcing and review processes, led cross-functional kaizen events, streamlined RFQ management practices and implemented robotic process automation to improve efficiency in a highly regulated environment.

In addition to his operational impact, McClure serves as GE Aerospace's supply chain campus recruiting leader for Bowling Green State University, helping strengthen the organization's future talent pipeline.

The full list of the outstanding ISM 30 Under 30 winners includes:

WeiWen Ang , sourcing analyst, H.B. Fuller (Klang, Malaysia)

, sourcing analyst, H.B. Fuller (Klang, Malaysia) Nestor Beisol, MBA , global supply chain director, Atlantic Bearing Services (Miami)

, global supply chain director, Atlantic Bearing Services (Miami) Emma Coleman, data insight analyst, Northrop Grumman Corporation (Los Angeles)

data insight analyst, Northrop Grumman Corporation (Los Angeles) Rachel Cossick, CPSM , indirect sourcing manager, Associated Materials Innovations (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)

, indirect sourcing manager, Associated Materials Innovations (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) Andrew Ewing , principal associate, third-party manager, technology, Capital One (Washington, D.C.)

, principal associate, third-party manager, technology, Capital One (Washington, D.C.) Bergin Finn , global sourcing specialist III, Boston Scientific (Minneapolis)

, global sourcing specialist III, Boston Scientific (Minneapolis) Deflah Komen , procurement lead, AGC Tenwek Hospital – Cardiothoracic Center (Nairobi County, Kenya)

, procurement lead, AGC Tenwek Hospital – Cardiothoracic Center (Nairobi County, Kenya) Alisa Konchenko, PMP , vice president, product and growth, DocStudio (Charlotte, North Carolina)

, vice president, product and growth, DocStudio (Charlotte, North Carolina) Shane McClure, senior sourcing process manager, GE Aerospace (Cincinnati)

senior sourcing process manager, GE Aerospace (Cincinnati) Tiffany McKee, MS , risk management lead, mission systems — strategy and strategic sourcing, Northrop Grumman Corporation (Baltimore)

, risk management lead, mission systems — strategy and strategic sourcing, Northrop Grumman Corporation (Baltimore) Kole Mewhorter , demand planner, H.B. Fuller (Chippewa Falls, Wis.)

, demand planner, H.B. Fuller (Chippewa Falls, Wis.) Matthew Moore, procurement manager — commercial procurement, ViiV Healthcare (London)

procurement manager — commercial procurement, ViiV Healthcare (London) Kelly O'Connor , purchasing and supply management policy specialist, U.S. Postal Service (Washington, D.C.)

, purchasing and supply management policy specialist, U.S. Postal Service (Washington, D.C.) Mukul Parkhe , continuous improvement manager, DHL Supply Chain (Memphis)

, continuous improvement manager, DHL Supply Chain (Memphis) Karthik Parthasarathi, product procurement manager — bearings, Caterpillar (Peoria, Ill.)

product procurement manager — bearings, Caterpillar (Peoria, Ill.) Julien Perrault, MBA , manager, sourcing and supply chain advisory, Grant Thornton (Philadelphia)

, manager, sourcing and supply chain advisory, Grant Thornton (Philadelphia) Fernanda Pitalua , procurement solutions professional, Caterpillar (Chicago)

, procurement solutions professional, Caterpillar (Chicago) Sylvain Porkolab , global category buyer — hydraulics, Caterpillar (Grenoble, France)

, global category buyer — hydraulics, Caterpillar (Grenoble, France) Scott Pribe, CPSM , category manager III, TDS Telecommunications LLC (Strongsville, Ohio)

, category manager III, TDS Telecommunications LLC (Strongsville, Ohio) Francisco Emilio Ramundo Filho, CPSM , supply chain commercial specialist, Shell Brazil (Rio de Janeiro)

, supply chain commercial specialist, Shell Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) Hannah Schwandt, MBA, supply chain planning specialist, Northrop Grumman Corporation (Chicago)

supply chain planning specialist, Northrop Grumman Corporation (Chicago) Christian Scott , decision and analytics support, GSK (Upper Providence, Pa.)

, decision and analytics support, GSK (Upper Providence, Pa.) Surya Selvan , assistant manager, purchasing, Flex (Chennai, India)

, assistant manager, purchasing, Flex (Chennai, India) Gonçalo Silva, MS , global strategist sourcing analyst II, H.B. Fuller (Porto, Portugal)

, global strategist sourcing analyst II, H.B. Fuller (Porto, Portugal) Yashvi Singh , staff front-end technology developer, capital supplier development manager, Micron Technology Inc. (Boise, Idaho)

, staff front-end technology developer, capital supplier development manager, Micron Technology Inc. (Boise, Idaho) Harihara Subramanian , senior purchasing manager, Procter & Gamble (Hyderabad, India)

, senior purchasing manager, Procter & (Hyderabad, India) Patrick Szybowicz, senior category buyer, technology professional services and telematics, Caterpillar (Washington, Ill.)

senior category buyer, technology professional services and telematics, Caterpillar (Washington, Ill.) Rochisshill Varma , supply chain manager, analytics, Microsoft (Redmond, Wash.)

, supply chain manager, analytics, Microsoft (Redmond, Wash.) Sivajyothi Vemulapalli , supply chain product manager, Silver MetalX Inc. (Troy, Mich.)

, supply chain product manager, Silver MetalX Inc. (Troy, Mich.) Owen Zimmerman, data insight analyst, Northrop Grumman Corporation (Los Angeles)

Recognition at ISM World 2026

All 2025 ISM® 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars will receive a one-year ISM membership and complimentary registration to ISM World 2026, ISM's annual conference. Winners will be formally recognized and celebrated during the ISM Awards Gala on April 27 at ISM World in Denver, Colorado.

In addition to on-site recognition, honorees will participate in year-round engagement opportunities, including ISM content features, community programming and professional development experiences designed to elevate their voices and impact.

For more information on the ISM 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars, visit: ISMWorld.org.

About Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®)

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 200,000 in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the strategy and practice of integrated, end-to-end supply chain management through leading edge data-driven resources, community, and education to empower individuals, create organizational value and to drive competitive advantage. ISM's vision is to foster a prosperous, sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® PMI® Reports (formerly Report On Business®), its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and assessments. The ISM® PMI® Reports — Manufacturing and Services — are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

Contact: Jessica Boyd, 480.752.6276, ext. 3085

[email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management