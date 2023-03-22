INSTITUTE FOR SUPPLY MANAGEMENT® HONORS 30 UNDER 30 RISING SUPPLY CHAIN STARS

Winners represent future innovative leaders, as standout and passionate problem-solvers

TEMPE, Ariz., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) announced the winners of the 2022-2023 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars Recognition Program to honor global emerging leaders across various industries and supply management disciplines. The top nominee or "megawatt" winner from the 30 Under 30 is Khalid Al Barwani, a category manager and contract engineer at Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), a joint venture with Shell Oil Company.

"The accomplishments and talents of this group are extraordinary," said Thomas W. Derry, Chief Executive Officer of ISM. "We're continually impressed by the standout initiative, leadership, and abilities these young professionals have demonstrated to drive value across their organizations."

Now in its ninth year, the ISM program honors individuals who are 30 or younger and demonstrate leadership, innovation, collaboration, and other outstanding attributes--at work and through their professional associations. Intended to help bridge the talent gap in procurement and supply management for younger generations, the program highlights role models for aspiring supply chain practitioners and students.

Hundreds of applications are received annually, and a rigorous review process assesses candidates based on detailed nominations provided by professional peers, leaders, and executives.

Working in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Oman, and Slovakia, the honorees are making their mark on the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, hospitality, and food and beverage industries, among others. Sixty percent of the 2022 winners are women, and the average age is 26.

"The latest 30 Under 30 winners exemplify the new generation of supply chain leadership and demonstrate how high performers can make an impact on the profession," said Derry.

Megawatt winner Khalid Al Barwani, a motivated 27-year-old, for example, has been widely recognized for his impact while at PDO. He has been in the forefront in delivering PDO's first integrated rig category strategy — which won a company award of excellence for generating millions in cost savings and improved health and safety — and will contribute toward a net-zero target by 2050. Additional highlights include Al Barwani serving as project management officer for the near-term sustainability program (NTSP), helping the supply chain team capitalize on low oil prices to deliver more than US$1 billion in cost savings over two years.

The full list of the outstanding ISM 30 Under 30 winners includes:

Alana Agcaoili , procurement specialist, food & beverage hotel operations, IHG Hotels and Resorts ( Atlanta )

, procurement specialist, food & beverage hotel operations, IHG Hotels and Resorts ( ) Khalid Al Barwani , category manager and contract engineer, Petroleum Development Oman, a joint venture with Shell Oil Company ( Muscat, Oman )

category manager and contract engineer, Petroleum Development Oman, a joint venture with Shell Oil Company ( ) Joseph Anderson , strategic sourcing manager, Boston Scientific ( St. Paul, Minn. )

, strategic sourcing manager, Boston Scientific ( ) Alex Brunero , senior manager, procurement – media, GSK (Brentford, U.K.)

, senior manager, procurement – media, GSK (Brentford, U.K.) Karen Burlingame , R&D procurement category manager, Johnson & Johnson ( Lansdale, Pa. )

, R&D procurement category manager, Johnson & Johnson ( ) Jordan Cress , principal commodity specialist, Collins Aerospace ( Cedar Rapids, Iowa )

, principal commodity specialist, Collins Aerospace ( ) Garrison Dallas , principal supply chain subcontract specialist, Northrop Grumman Corporation ( Redondo Beach, Calif. )

, principal supply chain subcontract specialist, Northrop Grumman Corporation ( ) Barbara de Moura Pereta , senior global strategic sourcing analyst I, H.B. Fuller ( St. Paul, Minn. )

, senior global strategic sourcing analyst I, H.B. Fuller ( ) Andrew Dougher , CPSM , category manager II, United States Steel Corporation ( Pittsburgh )

, category manager II, United States Steel Corporation ( ) Leah Goebel , category manager, United States Steel Corporation ( Pittsburgh )

, category manager, United States Steel Corporation ( ) Madeline Guillory , principal supply chain procurement specialist, Northrop Grumman Corporation ( Linthicum Heights, Md. )

, principal supply chain procurement specialist, Northrop Grumman Corporation ( ) Sarah Gutter , global supply chain operations professional, IBM ( Armonk, N.Y. )

, global supply chain operations professional, IBM ( ) Alex Hendrick , senior global sourcing specialist – electronics, Boston Scientific ( St. Paul, Minn. )

, senior global sourcing specialist – electronics, Boston Scientific ( ) Laura Beth Hirt-Sharpe , product owner — IBM procurement analytics as a service, IBM ( Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill , N.C.)

, product owner — IBM procurement analytics as a service, IBM ( , N.C.) Hendrik Krumwiede , strategic sourcing manager, H.B. Fuller (Nienburg, Germany )

, strategic sourcing manager, H.B. Fuller (Nienburg, ) Niraj Kumar Mahapatra , head of strategic solutions, CDL 1000 Inc. ( Chicago )

, head of strategic solutions, CDL 1000 Inc. ( ) Barbora Labasova , global procurement category manager, U.S. Steel Košice (Košice, Slovakia )

, global procurement category manager, U.S. Steel Košice (Košice, ) Ronald Montano , CPSM , buyer analyst - marketing, Volkswagen Group of America ( Herndon, Va. )

, buyer analyst - marketing, Volkswagen Group of America ( ) Allison Morris , director, brand engagement, Hilton Supply Management ( McLean, Va. )

director, brand engagement, Hilton Supply Management ( ) Oladunni Olowoporoku, industrial engineer, Syncreon ( Fairburn, Ga. )

industrial engineer, Syncreon ( ) Melissa Ottenbreit , senior materials manager, excess and obsolete inventory key operating indicator/metric owner, Flex (Althofen, Austria )

senior materials manager, excess and obsolete inventory key operating indicator/metric owner, Flex (Althofen, ) Julie Rotunda , senior analyst — cost management, WESCO International ( Pittsburgh )

senior analyst — cost management, WESCO International ( ) Sydney Ruble , category manager — metallics, United States Steel Corporation ( Pittsburgh )

category manager — metallics, United States Steel Corporation ( ) Sarah Scruppi , commodity manager – blast furnace – raw materials group, United States Steel Corporation ( Pittsburgh )

commodity manager – blast furnace – raw materials group, United States Steel Corporation ( ) Jackie Sever , principal associate, supplier manager, cloud productivity engineering, Capital One ( McLean, Va. )

principal associate, supplier manager, cloud productivity engineering, Capital One ( ) Sarah Sharpe , procurement manager, Danone ( Denver )

procurement manager, Danone ( ) George Tee , head of procurement – UK & Ireland, GSK (Brentford, U.K.)

head of procurement – UK & Ireland, GSK (Brentford, U.K.) Kayla VanDyke , senior strategic sourcing analyst, H.B. Fuller ( Vadnais Heights, Minn. )

senior strategic sourcing analyst, H.B. Fuller ( ) John Verhovnik , advisory manager, ProcurAbility ( Columbus, Ohio )

advisory manager, ProcurAbility ( ) Timothy Youngman , director of purchasing, Panos Brands ( Rochelle Park, N.J. )

All 30 Under 30 winners receive a one-year ISM membership and complimentary admittance to ISM World, ISM's annual conference, May 7-10, 2023, and the ISM Awards Gala on May 7, 2023 where all winners will be recognized and celebrated.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model. The ISM® Report On Business®, Manufacturing and Services, are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

