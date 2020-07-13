Institute for Supply Management® Launches New Website at a New Domain Name

Visitors can now gain quick access to industry information, education and research

TEMPE, Ariz., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) launched a newly redesigned website at ismworld.org. The new site at the new domain name features enhanced functionality, personalized features for members and an upgraded user experience.

ISM members now have access to a personalized website experience, including a customized "My Account" portal, once logged in. Visitors can quickly and easily find relevant supply chain management news, research and publications. This includes ISM's Report On Business®, Semi-Annual Economic Forecast, Inside Supply Management® magazine and a variety of white papers.

Supply management professionals looking to further their skills can sign up to receive monthly training updates and access an education calendar, in addition to information about ISM's Certified Professional in Supply Management® (CPSM®) and Certified Professional in Supplier Diversity® (CPSD™) certifications.

"We are excited to debut a new digital experience, especially for our members," said ISM CEO Thomas Derry. "Our website is an important part of the way people interact with us around the world, and the new site reflects ISM's commitment to enhancing and serving the supply management profession."

The new website also consolidates once separate sites, such as for the ISM annual conference, Utility Purchasing Management Group Forum (UPMG) conference and the ISM 30 Under 30 recognition program.

ISM's new website will be refreshed and updated regularly with new content, research, news, resources and tools to continue to serve the supply management profession. To explore the new website and sign up for ISM's free weekly newsletter, please visit ismworld.org.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 90 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Mastery Model®. Its Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing ISM Report On Business® are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit instituteforsupplymanagement.org.

Contact:

Jessica Boyd

480.752.6276, ext. 3085

[email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management

Related Links

http://ismworld.org

