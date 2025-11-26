Institute for Women Entrepreneur Excellence Announces Board Appointments and Interim Executive Director

Executive board members for the Maryland non-profit recognized

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Women Entrepreneur Excellence, Inc. (IWEE), a Maryland non-profit dedicated to empowering and advancing women entrepreneurs across the state, announces the appointment of Teresa Payne-Nunn as the interim executive director, as well as the IWEE Board of Directors for fiscal year 2026 (FY26). The new leadership supports the strategic transformation, growth and innovation within IWEE through the diverse expertise of its members.

"I am honored to serve the IWEE during this transition," said Payne-Nunn. "IWEE is uniquely positioned to uplift women entrepreneurs by addressing barriers and creating pathways for scalable growth. I look forward to working with the team and community partners to strengthen the Institute's impact, preparing the way for its next chapter of leadership."

Teresa Payne-Nunn is a seasoned executive with extensive experience driving strategic transformation, growth and innovation across the public, private and nonprofit sectors. She brings a strong record of executive leadership, governance and community engagement to every board she serves. Before she retired, Payne-Nunn served as senior vice president of the Americas at Xerox Corporation, where she led the company's most profitable and highest-growth division globally. Prior to that, she held other high-impact roles, including senior vice president of U.S. Federal Operations, where she secured the largest contract wins in Xerox's history, and senior vice president of U.S. East Sales at W.W. Grainger, where she managed $1 billion in revenue and over 600 employees. Payne-Nunn holds a bachelor's of science degree from The Ohio State University, Fisher College of Business and an executive leadership certificate from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business.

"The appointment of board leadership, along with a new interim executive director, marks an exciting new chapter for IWEE," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of TEDCO. "Together, this expanded leadership team will provide a strong foundation for the Institute's continued growth and ensure it is well-positioned to empower the next generation of women entrepreneurs across Maryland."

IWEE is an organization that dedicates its resources to empower women entrepreneurs through cohort-style programming, workshops, access to capital and ecosystem engagement. By addressing the specific challenges women face in an entrepreneurial ecosystem, IWEE fosters scalable and sustainable growth opportunities for women-led businesses.

The slate of FY26 board officers includes:

Chair – Pamela Allison, University of Maryland, Eastern Shore

– Pamela Allison, University of Maryland, Eastern Shore Vice Chair – Gail Bassette, Bowie State University

– Gail Bassette, Bowie State University Secretary – Erica Anthony, Morgan State University

– Erica Anthony, Morgan State University Treasurer – Ann-Marie Waterman, Coppin State University

"I have served on the board as chair for the Institute of Women Entrepreneur Excellence for over two years," said Allison. "Through this position, I have witnessed the organization's evolution and impact to women entrepreneurs throughout Maryland, thereby supporting continued economic growth."

The IWEE board currently consists of 8 members, many of whom have served on the board since the organization's inception in 2022. IWEE was established in collaboration with four of Maryland's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Bowie State University, University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, and Coppin State University. Each institution provides a professional to serve on the board, aiding in programmatic advisement and implementation.

A full list of the IWEE board members includes: chair Pamela Allison, University of Maryland, Eastern Shore; vice chair Gail Bassette, Bowie State University; secretary Erica Anthony, Morgan State University; treasurer Ann-Marie Waterman, Coppin State University; Allison Alexander, Marathon Fund; Farah Holder, Blue Fire Equity; Treava Hopkins-Lobby, EEO Services LLC; and Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO.

About IWEE

IWEE is a partnership unlike any other in Maryland, harnessing the collective strength of the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in collaboration with TEDCO. Our team comprises representatives from each of these esteemed institutions, coming together to bring best-in-class practices to fuel economic development. We focus on driving innovation and fostering diversity to promote growth throughout the state.

