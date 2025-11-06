TEDCO Announces Joint-Declaration Agreement Signing with Korea Venture Investment Corporation

The agreement will support collaborative efforts to expand the innovation ecosystem

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces a recent joint-declaration signing with South Korean entity, Korea Venture Investment Corporation (KVIC). KVIC's U.S. East Coast Office, located in New York City, supports Korean start-ups in gaining a global footprint and leading frontier technologies industries.

"I don't leave the State of Maryland unless I have the chance to bring business opportunities back with me. Our administration's historic trade mission to South Korea is a case in point of what we can achieve when we engage our allies and embrace international partnership," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. "In partnership, we will build new pathways to work, wages and wealth for all."

TEDCO is a driving force for economic development in Maryland. Through this agreement, the organization seeks to collaborate with KVIC to continue this growth, allowing for the development of both locales. Such cooperation may include joint workshops, acceleration programs and more. The formalization of these efforts represents a large step towards creating sustainable innovation ecosystems in both Maryland and South Korea by supporting the commercialization of startups' technologies and their international scaling.

MyeongSeon Kim, head of KVIC's U.S. East Coast Office, expressed strong interest in Maryland's robust scientific foundation and its culture of diversity and inclusion. He noted that through this Joint Declaration, he hopes to see Maryland's outstanding startups expand into Korea, and Korea's innovative tech startups enter the Maryland ecosystem. He also expressed his expectation that Korean professionals at institutions such as Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland will be further encouraged to launch startups and attract investment through this initiative.

The signing took place at TEDCO's 2025 Entrepreneur Expo, which was held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at The Hotel at the University of Maryland. The 11th and final iteration of this premier event welcomed more than 1,100 attendees, showcased various resources from across the State. The event was jam-packed full of workshops, roundtable discussions, exhibiting companies and pitches, allowing entrepreneurs to network, learn and be inspired. View the signing here.

"Ranked as the top state in the nation for emerging venture capital investments, Maryland is uniquely positioned to collaborate with international entities, and, as the State's Venture Capital arm, so is TEDCO," said TEDCO CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall. "After meeting with the great people of KVIC earlier this year, we are confident this agreement will enable sustainable innovation ecosystems, furthering growth and continued collaboration across borders. We are excited to see where the continued cooperation leads us."

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

