INSTITUTE OF CULINARY EDUCATION LAUNCHES COURSES FOR PUBLIC IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) today announced new programming at its Los Angeles campus. For the first time, the Pasadena-based location will offer classes available to the public. This series of classes are modeled after the school's New York campus' recreational cooking program, which is one of the largest and most robust recreational cooking, baking and beverage programs in the world.

"I am thrilled that ICE will now offer classes to Angelinos looking to learn more about wine, mixology and plant-based cooking," said Lachlan Sands, ICE Los Angeles campus president. "Los Angeles is one of the most robust food cities in the world and our population will certainly benefit from the expert knowledge of our instructors. They're the same educators who teach our career students, using the same facilities and ingredients used in our diploma and degree programs."

Starting on April 19, the school will host a series of wine and mixology courses across a range of topics. As the program launches, the first series of classes will offer topics such as:

"Shaken & Refreshing" Spring Cocktail Series

Daytime Delights Brunch Cocktails

The Ultimate Botanical Gin and Tonic Experience

Tiki Classic Summer Sippers

Farmer's Market Summer Series

Mixology Essentials

Wine Essentials Series

Wines of Bordeaux Series

Wines of Burgundy Series

Programming will be ongoing, offering training in all areas of wine and mixology as both one-time classes, as well as series. Subjects will cover explorations of wine regions around the world, deep dives into wine varietals, classic and contemporary cocktail skills, seasonal spirits and recipes, and close looks into various liquor styles.

Additionally, on April 9, ICE will launch the first-ever "personal enrichment" version of its popular Plant-Based Culinary Arts program. This multi-course series is designed for health-conscious individuals looking for in-depth knowledge of plant-based culinary skills and techniques. The curriculum offers a holistic approach to nutrition-minded, plant-based cooking, with a focus on whole foods, wellness and sustainability. With a vegetable-forward curriculum, the program appeals to students living a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle.

Split into two sessions of Introduction to Plant-Based Cooking and Advanced Plant-Based Cooking, the classes focus on the health-supportive qualities of ingredients and cooking techniques. Students are taught foundational skills and knowledge about the art and practice of plant-based cooking through hands-on training. The program focuses on standard culinary arts techniques like knife skills, mis en place and the basics of all cooking techniques in addition to how to prepare vegetables, sea vegetables, plant-based protein sources and how to prepare them from scratch, as well as fundamentals of baking and meeting special dietary standards. The program also explores evidence-based dietary patterns for long-term health, as well as special diets (paleo, keto, Ayurveda, macrobiotics and more). Expert instructors discuss the links between diet, lifestyle and wellbeing through the lens of body systems (cardiovascular, digestive, microbial, endocrine, etc.) and the ethos that "food is medicine."

Learn more about ICE Los Angeles' beverage and avocational plant-based programs at https://www.ice.edu/campuses/losangeles/recreational-classes-ICE-LA.

About the Institute of Culinary Education

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) is one of the largest and most diverse culinary schools in the world with campuses in New York and Los Angeles. Established in 1975, ICE offers award-winning six- to 16-month in-person and online career training programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management and Hospitality & Hotel Management, in addition to professional development in Techniques of Artisan Bread Baking, The Art of Cake Decorating and Intensive Sommelier Training — with more than 18,000 alumni, many of whom are leaders in the industry.

ICE also offers continuing education for culinary professionals, hosts more than 300 special events each year and is home to one of the world's largest recreational cooking, baking and beverage programs. ICE's 74,000-square-foot, cutting-edge campus in New York City and its 38,000-square-foot Los Angeles campus were designed for inspiration, creativity and community. Visit us at ice.edu or join us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube at @iceculinary to find your culinary voice™.

