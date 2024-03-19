INSTITUTE OF CULINARY EDUCATION LAUNCHES TWO NEW SCHOLARSHIPS

-- One scholarship is in honor of Chef Mashama Bailey, ICE graduate and 2022 James Beard Outstanding Chef Award winner --

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) today announced two new scholarships to help students launch careers in food and hospitality. The scholarships, awarded in connection with the James Beard Foundation, provide up to $35,000 in tuition waivers for deserving future students hoping to enter the industry.

The school's hope is to continue to empower those who wish to study culinary arts and hospitality to be able to do so. To that end, ICE has been increasing its offerings over the past few years. In 2023, ICE awarded over $700,000 in scholarships compared to nearly $420,000 in 2022.

"At ICE, our mission is to help all who enter through our doors find their culinary voice," said Rick Smilow, ICE chairman and founder. "It is my honor to help even more people to do just that. I'm thrilled to be able to offer these scholarships to deserving future students, especially given the tradition that they will honor."

The two scholarships each represent an important area of culinary practice. The first new scholarship is the Chef Mashama Bailey Tuition Waiver. Given Bailey's renown for her take on southern cooking, preference will be given to applicants who communicate a clear personal interest and appreciation for American regional cuisine, particularly southern regional cuisine. This $20,000 scholarship will be offered for study in ICE's Culinary Arts program at either the NYC or LA campus.

The FCI Legacy of Excellence Tuition Waiver will offer a $15,000 scholarship toward study in any of ICE's career programs, including Culinary Arts, Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management, and Hospitality & Hotel Management, at either the NYC or LA campus. The French Culinary Institute (FCI) was established in 1984 with a focus on French technique as the foundation for teaching professional cooking. In 2021, ICE acquired by license FCI (at the time re-named the International Culinary Center) and now has established this scholarship to honor the legacy of FCI and how that spirit and tradition of excellence lives on today at ICE.

Applications for these scholarships will be accepted through April 5, 2024. Learn more at https://www.ice.edu/tuition-financial-aid/scholarships.

About the Institute of Culinary Education

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) is one of the largest and most diverse culinary schools in the world with campuses in New York and Los Angeles. Established in 1975, ICE offers award-winning six- to 16-month in-person and online career training programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management and Hospitality & Hotel Management, in addition to professional development in Techniques of Artisan Bread Baking, The Art of Cake Decorating and Intensive Sommelier Training — with more than 18,000 alumni, many of whom are leaders in the industry.

ICE also offers continuing education for culinary professionals, hosts more than 300 special events each year and is home to one of the world's largest recreational cooking, baking and beverage programs. ICE's 74,000-square-foot, cutting-edge campus in New York City and its 38,000-square-foot Los Angeles campus were designed for inspiration, creativity and community. Visit us at ice.edu or join us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube at @iceculinary to find your culinary voice™.

