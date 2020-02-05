Institute of Food Technologists Releases Research Report Highlighting US Funding Disparities in Food Science

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) published a white paper about the state of funding for food research, concluding that food research in the United States is chronically underfunded. As a result, there is potential to perpetuate risk in public health, food safety, and food security while eroding the U.S talent pipeline and global competitiveness. With these risks in mind, IFT proposes prioritizing federal and private research funding efforts for food with a focus on food science.

The white paper presents the case for prioritizing funding in food research by examining trends in public and private investment in research as well as the contributions of food to the U.S. economy. It also includes IFT-led survey data regarding research priorities in food science and the impact of insufficient funding.

In 2018, U.S. agriculture and food (AgriFood) contributed $5.08 trillion or 24.8 percent of combined GDP, accounted for 22.8 million jobs (14.2 percent), with food contributing 20.7 million jobs and $137 billion (5.4 percent) in exports and $146.5 billion (4.7 percent) in imports.

At the same time, public funding in AgriFood research in the U.S. has drastically declined since 2008. In contrast, developing countries such as China and India steadily increased their funding from 1990-2013, and since 2010, China's funding has surpassed all countries.

In 2018, private investment, including venture capital, in U.S. AgriFood was $21.6 billion, of which food accounted for $9.9 billion. This is significantly higher than public investment at $0.1 billion in food and $0.9 billion in agriculture. In comparison, in 2018, public investment in pharmaceutical as a percentage of GDP was higher (4.9 percent) than AgriFood R&D (4.2 percent) and food R&D (1 percent), despite the lower contribution to the U.S. economy.

IFT's survey identified research priorities in food science that could help address major current challenges: public health, food safety and quality, and food security and sustainability. The decline in public funding for food is of great concern and cannot be substituted by private funding. There is an urgency for policymakers to recognize the significant contributions of the food sector to the U.S. economy and the risks associated with chronically underfunded research. It is vital to economic, national, and societal interests that the global food system ensures safe, nutritious, affordable, accessible, and environmentally sustainable food supply for the growing population.

To continue to create value and maintain global competitiveness, advancements in food science and technology and pursuit of innovation are critical. Investment in food research will help to ensure a secure food supply, reduce foodborne disease outbreaks, and assist with efforts to protect the environment and national security.

In response, IFT proposes the following three calls to action:

Increasing and prioritizing USDA's funding for AgriFood research, with a primary focus on food

Authorizing additional federal agencies to fund interdisciplinary research in food

Enhancing public-private partnerships for AgriFood research, with a focus on research in food

IFT strongly advocates for a paradigm shift to drive innovation, feed the talent pipeline, and maintain global competitiveness.

To view the white paper, please visit: https://www.ift.org/-/media/policy-advocacy/ift-whitepaper-012720final.pdf

About IFT

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of nearly 16,000 individual members from more than 100 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world's greatest food challenges. Our organization works to ensure that our members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. We believe that science is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org.

SOURCE Institute of Food Technologists

Related Links

http://www.ift.org

