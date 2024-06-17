Institute of Internal Auditors to Host International Conference in Washington DC

Annual conference will feature more than 55 sessions across key topics; debut the findings of the Vision 2035 project

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) will host its International Conference at the Walter Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC from July 15 to July 17. The flagship event brings together the largest group of internal audit providers, practitioners and industry experts from around the world to discuss emerging trends and how new technology is reshaping the risk landscape and the profession.

This year's program is built on the forward-facing theme, "New horizons. New opportunities.," and will feature more than 55 sessions and panel discussions led by 50+ expert speakers. On the first day of the conference, The IIA will unveil The Internal Audit Foundation's highly anticipated project, "Internal Audit: Vision 2035 – Creating Our Future Together."

Institute of Internal Auditors to Host International Conference; debut the findings of the Vision 2035 project Post this

"Every year we look forward to convening as a profession to share global and regional perspectives at the International Conference," said Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, President and CEO of The Institute of Internal Auditors. "This year's event is poised to be more meaningful than ever as we will unveil the Vision 2035 project, which has been underway since early 2023. It's an exciting time to be in internal audit and we're thrilled to host this important forum as we work to innovate and embrace the opportunities that will help shape the future of profession."

With more than 2,300 attendees from 120 countries expected to attend, the event brings together a diverse audience to foster rich discourse and debate on the current and future state of the profession. Attendees are invited to participate in a wide range of sessions led by globally recognized thought leaders and focused on seven trending topics, including AI and human capital, cybersecurity and fraud prevention, sustainability and more. Highlights include:

Vision 2035 and State of the Profession: An update from Anthony Pugliese , President and CEO of The IIA, and IIA Chair of the Global Board of Directors, Sally-Anne Pitt .

An update from , President and CEO of The IIA, and IIA Chair of the Global Board of Directors, . Artificial Intelligence in Internal Audit : Exploring AI-powered risk management, integration with emotional intelligence, and the complexities of governance and regulation.

: Exploring AI-powered risk management, integration with emotional intelligence, and the complexities of governance and regulation. ESG and Sustainability : Understanding climate risk regulation and advancing reporting and standardization for social sustainability.

: Understanding climate risk regulation and advancing reporting and standardization for social sustainability. Cybersecurity and IT Risks: Strategies for building stronger compliance, reporting infrastructure, and data defense.

Those interested in attending the International Conference are encouraged to register here and can view the full event program here. A virtual option is available for those who cannot attend in person.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors and the Internal Audit Profession

Internal auditing is an independent, objective assurance and consulting activity designed to add value, improve an organization's operations, and help organizations meet their goals. Internal auditors are strategic business partners who bring an in-depth understanding of business culture, systems, and processes, which helps them evaluate and improve the effectiveness of risk management, control, and governance processes.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 245,000 global members and has awarded more than 195,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors