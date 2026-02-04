Institutional-Grade Token Architecture Positions Companies at the Center of Digital Finance

Scalable, compliant infrastructure supports demand for regulated digital assets for growing number of industries

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital finance is moving fast, and institutional-grade token architecture is becoming a core piece of the financial system. Large investors and institutions want digital assets that are secure, compliant, and easy to integrate with traditional finance. Tokenized infrastructure built for institutions helps make that possible by supporting regulated transactions, asset-backed tokens, and scalable platforms designed for real-world use, not just experimentation as Active Companies take notice that may include Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA), Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT), Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN).

This shift is already showing up in the numbers. The global tokenization and digital asset infrastructure market is estimated to be valued at roughly $6–8 billion today and is projected to grow to $18–25 billion by 2026, driven by adoption from banks, asset managers, and enterprise finance platforms. Longer term, some industry forecasts suggest the broader tokenized asset market could represent $10–16 trillion in underlying assets by the early 2030s, creating significant demand for institutional-grade token architecture.

For investors, this represents an early-stage infrastructure opportunity within digital finance. As more real-world assets, financial products, and settlement systems move on-chain, platforms that offer secure, compliant, and scalable token frameworks are expected to see growing demand. Companies focused on institutional-ready token architecture are positioning themselves to benefit from the next phase of digital finance adoption as capital markets continue to modernize.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA) Expands Digital Finance Strategy Through Partnerships With Donald Trump Jr. and World Liberty Financial - Shareholder update highlights strategic alignment with Donald Trump Jr. and World Liberty Financial as MMA advances its digital finance and Web3 platform - Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited ("MMA" or the "Company" and doing business as MMA.INC), a technology driven global combat sports platform, today provided a shareholder update highlighting its strategic relationships with Donald Trump Jr. and World Liberty Financial, as the Company advances its digital finance and Web3 strategy. The update follows previously announced milestones, including a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with World Liberty Financial ("WLFI") and a private placement investment led by American Ventures LLC and Donald Trump Jr.

2025 marked a pivotal phase in the evolution of Mixed Martial Arts Group as the company progressed from being a combat sports focused payments and digital marketing platform into a company executing against a clearly defined global strategy at the intersection of combat sports, technology and digital finance. MMA.INC is focused on building durable infrastructure, strengthening strategic relationships and positioning the business for scalable long-term growth.

MMA.INC's 2025 accomplishment include:

Appointed Donald Trump Jr. as Strategic Advisor, significantly strengthening MMA.INC's strategic profile and external visibility.

Executed a strategic MOU with World Liberty Financial to co-develop the MMA.INC token ecosystem and integrate the USD1 stablecoin as a transactional foundation.

ecosystem and integrate the USD1 as a transactional foundation. Launched Web3 ecosystem strategy to convert global fan engagement into on-chain participation and real-world utility

Expanded advisory group with specialists in blockchain and digital finance to support institutional grade token architecture and governance.

architecture and governance. Welcomed JellyC, Australia's leading digital asset manager, as an investor, providing both capital and technical validation for the Company's direction.

manager, as an investor, providing both capital and technical validation for the Company's direction. Acquired BJJLink , a premiere digital platform, further securing inroads into the $18.6 billion U.S. martial arts industry.

BJJLink High margin SaaS subscription revenue surged following BJJLink acquisition.

Expanded partnership with UFC Gym to adopt BJJLink's gym management software across all new UFC Gym BJJ locations and to provide MMA.INC's programs across 150+ UFC Gym locations.

Preserved a disciplined capital structure, debt free, and comprised of common equity.

Collectively, we believe these milestones establish the framework for a platform designed to serve one of the largest and most under monetized sports communities in the world.

MMA.INC's objective is to digitally unify a highly fragmented ecosystem, enabling identity, rewards, commerce and participation through a single scalable platform. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for MMA.INC by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MMA/news/

Other developments in the markets of interest include:

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) recently announced that, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, 100% of distributions paid during calendar year 2025 on its preferred equity instruments were treated as a nontaxable return of capital ("ROC") to the extent of a recipient shareholder's tax basis in their applicable preferred equity instruments, as reported on Forms 8937.

Accordingly, such distributions are treated as a return of capital and reduce a shareholder's tax basis in the applicable preferred equity instruments, to the extent of that basis, with any excess treated as capital gain for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

In 2025, Strategy executed five initial public offerings of perpetual preferred equity securities ("Digital Credit"), raising gross proceeds of $5.5 billion. Since these IPOs, Strategy has raised an additional $1.9 billion in aggregate gross proceeds through At-The-Market ("ATM") programs for its Digital Credit instruments. To date, Strategy has paid $413 million in cumulative distributions across these instruments, representing a blended annual dividend rate of 9.6%.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) announced recently it has entered an agreement to acquire The Clearing Company, a prediction markets company innovating at the frontier of regulated, on-chain markets. The team brings deep expertise that will help power and scale prediction markets on Coinbase, accelerating our roadmap toward being the Everything Exchange.

Last week, we began rolling out access to prediction markets on Coinbase. Coinbase users will be able to trade on the outcomes of real-world events directly within the same interface where they trade crypto, derivatives, and equities.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the fintech brand Truth.Fi, along with Yorkville America Equities LLC ("Yorkville America Equities"), an America-First asset management firm, and Index Technologies Group, LLC ("ITG"), an originator and provider of thematic investment solutions, recently announced the launch of four new Truth Social–branded Separately Managed Account ("SMA") investment strategies developed by ITG and based on American values and priorities.

"The launch of these strategies represents a milestone in the expansion of our financial services effort," said Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of Trump Media. "We are proud to seed this initiative with Trump Media's own capital and to introduce investment products that not only support innovative companies across critical sectors of the U.S. economy but also remain firmly aligned with our core values."

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), a company with a Berachain-focused digital asset treasury, recently announced that it has partnered with Infrared Finance ("Infrared") to deploy up to 30 million units of BERA into validator infrastructure on the Berachain network1.

Under the partnership, Infrared will operate validators on Berachain on behalf of Greenlane in accordance with Berachain's protocol rules, decentralization requirements, and validator participation framework. The BERA to be deployed with Infrared represents substantially all of the Company's remaining BERA holdings not previously deployed into liquid on-chain staking and does not involve the acquisition of additional BERA. On January 20, 2026, Berachain announced plans to deploy 20 million units of BERA into two independent validators on the Berachain network.

