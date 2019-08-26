Institutional Investment Management Technology Leader Solovis Kicks Off Annual Client Conference, Announces Record Turnout from Top Asset Allocators

DALLAS and MIDDLEBURG, Va., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solovis, a multi-asset class portfolio management, analytics and reporting platform for limited partners, asset owners and allocators, today announced record turnout for its annual client conference, kicking off this week at the Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia. Representatives from some of the country's largest, most innovative endowments, foundations, pension funds, OCIOs and family offices are registered to attend. The theme of the event is Data to Decision Analytics – a play on how Solovis empowers operations and investment teams with a robust suite of data aggregation, portfolio analysis and decision support tools.

The Solovis Client Conference includes three days of panel sessions, thought leadership presentations, client case studies, training workshops, advisory board meetings, product innovation sessions and networking opportunities.

"Once again, we are thrilled to see record turnout for this event and continue to be thankful for the tremendous support of our clients," said Josh Smith, co-founder and CEO of Solovis. "This year we expanded the agenda to include more hands-on training workshops and innovation sessions to get direct client feedback into new developments underway in our R&D lab. In addition to the formal agenda, clients will benefit from hours of face-to-face networking with peers from other organizations – a benefit that is priceless for all of us. I'm excited to spend time with so many of our clients at this amazing event."

About Solovis

Solovis is leading fintech innovation for institutional investors with a powerful cloud-based platform for multi-asset class portfolio management, reporting and analytics – uniquely designed for the limited partner community. Endowments, foundations, pensions, OCIOs and family offices leverage Solovis to transform how they collect and aggregate investment data, analyze portfolio performance, model and predict future outcomes and share meaningful portfolio insights with key stakeholders. The Solovis institutional investment management technology platform enables detailed analysis and dynamic data modeling across multiple portfolios and pools of capital for actionable, transparent insights that empower both operations and investment teams. Visit www.solovis.com.

