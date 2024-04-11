Instructure Announces Exclusive Canvas Collaborative Learning Experience Powered by Lucid Software, Leader in Visual Collaboration

Available for teachers and students in Canvas worldwide at no extra cost

SALT LAKE CITY, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the leading learning ecosystem, today announced an exclusive Canvas collaborative learning experience for all Canvas customers, powered by Lucid Software, a leader in visual collaboration. Beginning on June 15, 2024, all Canvas customers worldwide will have access to the Lucid Education Suite, which empowers teachers and students with visual collaboration solutions anytime and anywhere within Canvas, at no additional cost. The Lucid Education Suite comprises Lucidspark, a collaborative virtual whiteboard and Lucidchart, an intelligent diagramming application.

The collaborative capabilities of the Lucid Education Suite enable educators to create more effective student learning environments that encourage teamwork and active participation. These tools are especially relevant for courses requiring project-based learning, STEM-focused curricula and more. The combination of these powerful Lucid solutions with Canvas, the number one LMS, gives educators the ability to facilitate creative learning experiences involving collaborative assignments. Educators can now easily incorporate modeling and ideation and encourage students to create persuasive presentations within their existing LMS. With the ability to diagram, students can better show their work, not just their answers.

"As schools serve a broader spectrum of learners, Instructure's focus is to help them meet learners where they are," said Shiren Vijiasingam, Chief Product Officer at Instructure. "This enhanced learning experience allows for the learning journey to be more collaborative, personalized, and engaging for all of the students who utilize Canvas daily. It further heightens the core LMS experience and adds to recent robust enhancements that span from engaging discussions to offline mobile capabilities for the Canvas Student App."

The integration makes a more personalized learning experience accessible to a wider group of students worldwide. Educators can now create innovative assignments that encourage students to collaborate and explain concepts visually. By making it easier for students to demonstrate learning in new, creative ways, the integration gives educators new ways to assess learning and design learning experiences that lead to better outcomes.

"This partnership with Instructure marks a significant milestone in our mission to make visual collaboration an integral part of every student's learning journey while also empowering educators to foster creativity and engagement in their classrooms," said Jeff Bischoff, GM of Lucid for Education. "The Lucid Education Suite is designed to be a catalyst for innovation, enabling students and teachers to visualize concepts through creative, visual and collaborative learning. We look forward to seeing the ways in which educators and students will leverage these capabilities to push the boundaries of what's possible in learning."

Instructors at each institution will have the ability to leverage the Lucid Education Suite within their Canvas courses beginning on June 15, 2024.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions, including those relating to future events or our future financial performance and financial guidance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "intend," or "continued," the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, or currently unknown to us. Our assumptions may turn out to be inaccurate and cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectation or projections. We discuss many of these risks, uncertainties and other factors in greater detail in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 21, 2024 and as may be described from time to time in future reports we file with the SEC. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Ecosystem, comprised of its flagship product Canvas LMS and several products serving K-12, higher education and professional education, supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

