Instructure Completes Acquisition of Parchment, the World's Largest Academic Credential Management Platform and Network

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. ( Instructure ) (NYSE: INST), the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Parchment, the world's largest credential management platform and network. Parchment has over 13,000 customers and has exchanged more than 165 million credentials over two decades. This acquisition is expected to significantly expand Instructure's existing customer base and unlock exciting new growth opportunities.

"The addition of Parchment to the Instructure ecosystem enables our customers to offer flexible lifelong learning experiences to meet the needs of the ever-growing sector of non-traditional learners," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "By providing a verifiable and comprehensive digital passport of achievement records and outcomes for learners, we'll be able to help our customers navigate skill mastery, transfer credits, provide proof of prior learning, and much more."

The acquisition of Parchment adds another key element to the Instructure ecosystem, which we believe will provide a seamless way for learners to demonstrate skill mastery throughout their journey.

