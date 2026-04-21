Instructure Introduces Simplified Canvas Tiers and Ecosystem Updates at New & Next Showcase

New tiered structure expands access to advanced AI-supported capabilities and ongoing enhancements to the Canvas experience

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS, today announced a comprehensive set of updates at "New & Next Showcase," headlined by the introduction of a new, simplified tiered structure for Canvas designed to make it easier for institutions, districts and organizations to access expanded capabilities across the Instructure ecosystem. As institutions navigate increasing complexity across tools, workflows and emerging technologies, Instructure is evolving the way Canvas delivers value. This approach makes it easier to adopt, scale and extend functionality in ways that support more effective teaching and improved learner outcomes. Beginning later this year, institutions in North America will be able to access expanded capabilities through a new tiered model, with no migration required, no disruption to existing workflows and full control over how and when new functionality is enabled. International availability is planned in phases following the initial North America rollout.

To help educators keep pace with the rapid evolution of teaching and learning, Instructure is advancing the Canvas experience through a deliberate, workflow-by-workflow approach. Over the next year, this will include enhancements such as simplifying course setup with more structured templates and reusable content, making it easier for instructors to organize materials and maintain consistency across sections. Educators will also see improvements in how they evaluate learning, with more streamlined grading workflows and clearer alignment to outcomes. For learners, updates will make it easier to navigate courses, track progress and engage with peers through more connected communication tools. Administrators will gain more actionable insights into institutional performance and greater control over governance and system-wide optimization. These updates will be introduced gradually, allowing institutions to preview and enable changes in a controlled way, without disrupting existing workflows.

"Canvas has long been a trusted foundation for teaching and learning, built to support institutions today and designed for what's next," said Shiren Vijiasingam, chief product officer at Instructure. "With the latest enhancements to Canvas, we are carefully refining the workflows educators use every day, reducing friction, improving accessibility and introducing optional AI capabilities that help instructors focus more on teaching and improving student outcomes and less on administrative tasks."

Simplifying Access to Innovation with New Canvas Tiers

The new tiered structure for Canvas simplifies how organizations access and adopt expanded capabilities that help drive learning outcomes and save educators time.

The new structure introduces three tiers:

Canvas Core : foundational LMS functionality and essential AI features, automatically included for all existing Canvas customers

: foundational LMS functionality and essential AI features, automatically included for all existing Canvas customers Canvas Plus : expanded engagement tools, advanced analytics and AI features for teaching and feedback workflows

: expanded engagement tools, advanced analytics and AI features for teaching and feedback workflows Canvas Next: expanded access to advanced capabilities, including the latest AI-supported features

There is no required change for existing contractual agreements for current customers during their current term. Institutions using Canvas today will continue with the functionality they rely on, with the flexibility to upgrade when it aligns with their needs. All tiers maintain strict institutional control of AI, allowing administrators to enable or disable capabilities at the institutional, departmental or course level.

IgniteAI Across Canvas

Every Canvas tier includes some level of access to IgniteAI, Instructure's growing set of AI capabilities designed to support effective instruction and improve accessibility for all learners. Capabilities range from essential accessibility support in Canvas Core, to teaching and feedback tools in Canvas Plus, to advanced, agentic assistance in Canvas Next. Across tiers, Ignite AI supports capabilities such as rubric creation, discussion insights and translation. They also include grading assistance that supports high-quality evaluation, with educators maintaining full oversight and final responsibility of all assessment decisions. Canvas Next also includes access to IgniteAI Agent, powered by Amazon Bedrock, a conversational assistant that can complete complex Canvas tasks from a single prompt.

IgniteAI Agent enables multi-step actions such as creating course modules, adjusting due dates or organizing course materials while keeping educators in control of instructional decisions and learning outcomes. Institutions have free access to advanced AI features such as IgniteAI Grading Assistance and IgniteAI Agent through June 30, 2026, in the U.S. and through September 30, 2026, worldwide. After this period, continued access will require an upgrade to Canvas Plus or Canvas Next.

A Canvas Experience Designed for What's Next

Over the past decade, Canvas has expanded to support millions of educators and learners across K-12, higher education and workforce learning. As the needs of teaching and learning continue to evolve, Canvas continues to build on that foundation, advancing key workflows to support greater flexibility, accessibility and efficiency at scale.

Workflow updates will roll out progressively beginning in 2026, allowing institutions to preview and enable improvements at their own pace while continuing to rely on the Canvas experience they know today. Institutions will be able to explore updates in a controlled environment and enable individual workflow changes when ready, with the ability to turn them on or off as needed.

Instructure has outlined plans to further evolve the Canvas experience through a deliberate, workflow-by-workflow approach. These ongoing enhancements include:

Introducing optional AI assistance that supports more effective teaching and feedback

Streamlining key multi-step workflows, such as course creation and grading to improve instructional consistency

Delivering a more intuitive and efficient user experience that helps educators stay focused on student learning

Improving accessibility across workflows

In 2026 alone, Instructure plans to update more than 20 key Canvas workflows, including course dashboards, content creation, course navigation and grading processes. These updates are informed by customer feedback and guided by Instructure's vision for where learning is going, ensuring Canvas continues to lead as expectations evolve.

Elevating the Digital Experience with the Next Generation of Impact

Instructure also announced a major update to Impact, its in-platform adoption and engagement solution. The new, enhanced experience enables institutions to deliver targeted, branded in-app messaging, real-time surveys and guided walkthroughs that support educators and learners at critical moments, helping improve engagement, adoption and learning outcomes. The updated Impact expands beyond Canvas to support engagement across the broader Instructure ecosystem, including tools such as Mastery and Parchment.

Key enhancements include:

Branded in-app messaging aligned with institutional identity

Multi-step guided walkthroughs for complex workflows

Real-time surveys and feedback collection

Built-in onboarding checklists for faculty and students

To expand access to these capabilities, Impact will now be included within Canvas Plus and Canvas Next tiers, making advanced engagement and support tools more accessible to institutions. Impact also remains available as an add-on across other Instructure products.

Designed for Trust, Accessibility and Institutional Control

As AI capabilities expand across the education landscape, Instructure continues to emphasize transparency, privacy and institutional control. IgniteAI features follow the same governance framework introduced with earlier IgniteAI capabilities:

Closed-loop architecture : AI interactions remain within the institution's environment and customer data is not used to train external models

: AI interactions remain within the institution's environment and customer data is not used to train external models Strict opt-in controls : administrators determine whether AI is enabled and where it can be used

: administrators determine whether AI is enabled and where it can be used Clear transparency: AI Nutrition Facts disclose models in use, data access and privacy protections

Instructure also continues to invest heavily in accessibility across its products, working to ensure its solutions meet global accessibility standards and support inclusive learning experiences and more equitable outcomes for all learners. These efforts are part of an ongoing commitment to embedding accessibility into the product development lifecycle.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow's landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. Instructure is setting potential in motion by connecting educators, institutions and learners across K–12, higher education and the workforce — enhancing experiences at every age, every stage and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.com.

CONTACT

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 658-7525

SOURCE Instructure