Instructure Expands Mastery Predictive Assessments Nationwide, Bringing Research-Validated, State-Aligned Insights to More Districts

New expansion delivers early, actionable indicators of learner progress before high-stakes testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas, announced a comprehensive national expansion of Mastery Predictive Assessments , research-validated benchmark assessments designed to predict learner performance on state summative exams and give educators earlier, more actionable insights into learning progress. Beginning with the 2026 to 2027 school year, Mastery Predictive Assessments will be available in 27 additional states , significantly expanding access to predictive, standards-aligned assessments for K-12 districts across the United States.

Expanding Trusted Predictive Assessment Across the Nation

Mastery Predictive Assessments measures students' understanding of previously taught content throughout the school year and accurately predicts end-of-year performance, helping educators identify which students are on track and which need support while there is still time to make an impact on end-of-year outcomes. The expansion builds on proven success in existing markets and reflects Instructure's long-term commitment to supporting districts with assessment tools designed for real instructional decision-making, not compliance alone.

Built for Local Standards, Not One-Size-Fits-All Testing

Unlike traditional benchmark or adaptive interim assessments, Mastery Predictive Assessments is closely informed by each state's summative exam and is backed by multi-year, national research on predictive validity. This state-specific approach ensures districts receive nationally available assessment capabilities aligned with local standards, rigor and expectations. This gives educators clear, trustworthy insights into which skills learners must master in their unique state context.

Research-Validated Insights Educators Can Trust

Previously available and used successfully in 13 states, Mastery Predictive Assessments has demonstrated strong predictive validity and measurable impact on student achievement. An ESSA Level III study shows that districts using Predictive Assessments together with teacher and district-created assessments in Mastery have seen students gain up to 38 percentile points for every two assessments completed in Mastery. This result clearly reinforces the value of administering timely, reliable benchmarks alongside high-quality formative assessments that can inform instruction throughout the year.

"Education is entering a new era where outcomes matter more than activity, and these outcomes need to be supported by evidence," said Shiren Vijiasingam, chief product officer at Instructure. "As AI accelerates and data proliferates, trust will come from verification. Mastery Predictive Assessments provides the evidence educators need to understand progress, validate learning and act with confidence. This empowers educators with trusted insights that elevate human decision-making and unlock learner potential."

Connecting Insights Directly to Instruction

Mastery Predictive Assessments is delivered through Mastery Connect and integrates with Canvas, allowing districts to connect assessment insights directly to instruction. Educators can use clear, educator-friendly reports to identify standards-level gaps, prioritize instructional focus and adjust teaching throughout the school year. Mastery Predictive Assessments reinforces educators' agency, enabling earlier intervention and more confident instructional decisions, long before high-stakes testing.

Supporting Confident Decisions in a Fragmented Data Landscape

Districts today assess learners frequently, yet data is often fragmented across systems, siloed by tools and delivered too late to inform instruction. For large districts, this fragmentation limits unified visibility across schools and programs. For smaller districts, limited capacity often makes managing multiple assessment tools burdensome and inefficient. Mastery Predictive Assessments addresses both challenges by providing streamlined administration and unified, evidence-based insights that help educators focus effort where it matters most and make informed decisions without increasing testing burden.

The nationwide expansion reflects Instructure's commitment to being the trusted, long-term partner for districts navigating the new era of assessment, supporting systems intentionally designed around outcomes, trust and human potential. By pairing rigorous research validation with local relevance, Instructure is helping districts build assessment strategies that serve educators today while laying the foundation for the future of learning.

To learn more about Mastery Predictive Assessments and explore what predictive insights could look like for your district, visit instructure.com/mastery/assessments .

