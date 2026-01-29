Instructure Advances Skills-First Workforce Learning With Broad Availability of Canvas Career

Research highlights growing demand for workforce-centric learning that delivers measurable outcomes

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the leading learning technology ecosystem and maker of Canvas, announced the broader availability of Canvas Career, a skills-first, AI-powered learning experience designed for adult learners and workforce-aligned, outcomes-focused learning. Canvas Career helps organizations align learning to in-demand skills, reduce manual work with AI and measure learning outcomes at scale.

First introduced at InstructureCon in 2025, Canvas Career was built to help organizations move beyond compliance-driven training and fragmented learning systems toward learning experiences that connect skills development directly to real-world outcomes.

Workforce Readiness Gaps Put Pressure on Learning Systems

Additional findings from Instructure's State of Learning and Readiness research point to growing gaps between learning demand and workforce preparedness. While interest in upskilling remains high, many workers lack confidence that their skills will carry them forward:

Nearly three-quarters of employed U.S. adults say they feel unprepared to adapt to career changes or disruptions over the next five years

Half say they are unsure which skills, credentials, or certifications employers actually value

"People want to learn and grow, but many organizations struggle to turn that effort into real value," said Shiren Vijiasingam, chief product officer at Instructure. "Built AI-natively, Canvas Career helps organizations curate and deliver individualized learning journeys mapped directly to skills, while making progress portable, measurable and designed to scale as workforce needs continue to evolve."

Canvas Career addresses these challenges with a platform purpose-built for skills-based learning at scale across workforce and adult learning environments. It helps organizations design outcomes-aligned learning pathways, reduce manual work with AI, and gain clear visibility into engagement, skill development and program impact.

Early adopters are already putting this approach into practice. Intelvio , an online healthcare training provider serving adult learners seeking to upskill or change careers, uses Canvas Career to connect education more directly to employability and make skill development visible throughout the learning journey.

"Our goal has always been to connect education to employability," said Shauna Vorkink, chief learning officer at Intelvio. "Canvas Career helps learners see the real-world skills they're gaining and how those skills translate to the workforce."

After migrating from Canvas to Canvas Career, Intelvio is expanding its use of the platform across larger, multi-course programs and exploring how AI-powered tools can accelerate course creation and strengthen skills alignment, supporting its ability to deliver career-connected learning at scale.

Additional insights from Instructure's State of Learning and Readiness: B-Sides research are available here .

