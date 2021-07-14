Instructure Launches New Edtech Collective Program for its Community of 500+ Global Partners

"Our continued investment in collaboration with our industry partners makes our learning platform stronger, our customers more successful, and teaching and learning easier," said Tara Gunther, VP of Partnerships at Instructure. "Our learning platform is open, flexible, and extensible, and it's why we partner with hundreds of like-minded companies. By working with companies who are equally committed to learning, innovation, and technology, Instructure raises the bar for everyone."

"This has been an incredibly challenging year for educators and students," said Randel Maestre, Head of Industry Marketing, Zoom. "It's inspiring to see a growing community of companies who are coming together to enrich teaching and learning through technology. We at Zoom are looking forward to the opportunity that joining the Edtech Collective brings to support and engage with one of the largest education communities in the world."

By joining the Edtech Collective partner companies will gain access to:

Canvas Community Listing - With over one million active users, it's a space for partners to gain visibility and interact with joint customers.

Credential Program - Partners can earn special credentials, such as "Privacy and Security" for protecting student data, "Longevity" for demonstrating a commitment to working together to improve teaching and learning, to "Support Champion" for delivering high-quality customer support.

The Partner Lounge - An authenticated space just for official partners to enjoy access to custom resources such as newsletters and technical materials like API/LTI documentation, and partner-focused events like partner live streams and IMS Global Periodic Briefings from Unicon.

Co-Marketing Opportunities - Participate in Instructure's highly anticipated user conferences like InstructureCon, feature placement on its blog, social platforms and other key channels.

"We're thrilled to join this community of companies working together to improve the teaching and learning experience for everyone," said Shawn Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Classcraft. "As a new member of Instructure's Edtech Collective we've been super satisfied by the ease of integration with the Instructure Learning Platform, and the amazing quality of partner and product support we've experienced as we prepare to go live."

To join Instructure's Edtech Collective, visit https://www.instructure.com/canvas/our-partners .

