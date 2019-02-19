Instructure Recognized on 2019 Shatter List

SALT LAKE CITY, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST), the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that helps people grow from their first day of school to their last day of work, today announced it has been recognized in the Women Tech Council's 2019 Shatter List for actively employing measures to help break the glass ceiling for women in technology. The company was awarded for its development and successful implementation of measures that create gender-inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed.

"Breaking the glass ceiling for women in technology requires companies to move beyond single-sided efforts to organization-wide solutions that actively create gender-inclusive teams and environments," said Cydni Tetro, president of Women Tech Council. "The programs and practices these companies are building and implementing are creating this type of impact for those in their organization, and helping advance women in technology across the entire sector."

In making the list, Instructure was evaluated and scored against hundreds of technology companies on executive engagement, company programming, community investment and women's or D&I groups. All data was gathered from 10 secondary data sets and required active demonstration of visible activities at all levels of the company showing commitment and progress in these four areas.

"At Instructure, we celebrate diversity and focus on inclusion to ensure work is a place where people are valued and respected for who they are and have opportunities to learn and develop," said Marta DeBellis, CMO at Instructure. "We thank the Women Tech Council for this honor and remain committed to advancing diversity in tech."

Among these criteria, Instructure was especially recognized for the work of its global Diversity and Inclusion Council, including its participation and support of the Parity Pledge and the ElevateHER Challenge . It also partners with organizations that promote diversity in the workplace and build skills for the future workforce including Girls Go Digital , CodeChangers , Women Tech Council , and the Women's Leadership Institute .

For more information about the Shatter List, visit www.womentechcouncil.org .

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that helps people grow, from their first day of school to their last day of work. Its software solutions include Canvas, the learning management platform that simplifies teaching and elevates learning, and Bridge, the employee development platform for people-focused companies. To date, Instructure has connected millions of educators and learners at more than 4,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12 and Bridge for companies at www.Instructure.com .

ABOUT WOMEN TECH COUNCIL:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit www.womentechcouncil.org .

