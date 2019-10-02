Instructure to Host Analyst Day on December 3, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure (NYSE: INST) will host its 2019 Analyst Day on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at its corporate headquarters in Salt Lake City. Members of the management team will describe the company's new strategy and operating model, key decisions about future financial goals, and the plan for focused capital allocation.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. MT and presentations will conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. MT. For those in attendance, the event will continue until 1:30 p.m. MT with product demos and a tour of the company's headquarters.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be webcast and accessible in the Investor Relations section of the company's website: ir.instructure.com. A replay of the webcast will be available and accessible following the event.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com.

CONTACTS:

Natalia Kanevsky

Vice President, Investor Relations

Instructure

(866) 574-3127

nkanevsky@instructure.com

Cory Edwards

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(801) 386-1960

cory@instructure.com

SOURCE Instructure

Related Links

https://www.instructure.com

