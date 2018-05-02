Instructure To Present At The Jefferies 2018 Global Technology Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure (NYSE: INST), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter, today announced that Steve Kaminsky, CFO, will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Technology Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The fireside chat will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast of this events will be available on the investor relations section of Instructure's website at https://ir.instructure.com.