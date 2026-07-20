Instructure's Impact in Action Supports Louisville Visual Art's Art in Motion Youth Program

Through Art in Motion, upper-middle- and high-school students worked alongside local studio artists during the summer program designed to keep older students engaged in art education at a time when participation often declines. The program gave students hands-on experience moving from concept to creation, while helping them see how creativity, curiosity and problem-solving can shape future opportunities in the arts and beyond.

Student work from Art in Motion will be featured Tuesday, July 21, during InstructureCon's opening reception at the Kentucky International Convention Center. The featured runway experience, Trashion: Recycled Wearable Art, will showcase wearable artworks created from materials that would otherwise be discarded, including newspapers, cardboard, fabric scraps and plastic tablecloths. The fashion show, scheduled from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., will allow students to share their designs with educators, learning leaders and attendees from across the country as part of Instructure's annual conference.

"InstructureCon brings educators and innovators together to explore what's next in learning, and we wanted our time in Louisville to leave a meaningful impact beyond the conference itself," said Melissa Loble, chief learning officer at Instructure. "By supporting Art in Motion, we are helping expand access to creative learning experiences that build confidence, curiosity and problem-solving skills. Those are skills students can use in school, at work and throughout their lives."

Impact in Action reflects Instructure's belief that learning happens everywhere, from classrooms and campuses to community programs that help students discover their interests and build confidence in what they can create. As educators gather at InstructureCon 2026 under the theme "Education in the Making," Art in Motion brings that idea to life by showcasing how hands-on learning, mentorship and community support can help students turn creativity into possibility.

For Louisville Visual Art, which has supported youth art education, local artists and public art in Louisville for more than a century, Art in Motion builds on a long-standing commitment to expanding access to creative learning. Through the collaboration, Louisville Visual Art and Instructure are showcasing student voices, supporting local artists and bringing Louisville's creative spirit into the InstructureCon experience.

"At Louisville Visual Art, we know there is often a drop-off in arts participation as students move from middle school into high school," said Annette Cable, education director at Louisville Visual Art. "Art in Motion was designed to help close that gap by giving older students a meaningful summer experience that kept them connected to art, introduced them to working local artists and helped them see creativity as a skill they can carry into any future path."

For participating students and families, Art in Motion offered both a creative outlet and a chance to present their work at InstructureCon's opening reception to educators and learning leaders across the country. In feedback shared after the program, participants and families praised the small-group format, the teaching artists and the skills students gained. One respondent called it a "wonderful art program," while another said the experience "made a huge difference in our lives this summer."

The summer intensive also created opportunities for students to learn directly from local artists who are building creative careers in Louisville.

"When students feel safe enough to connect with their own creativity, they become more confident — not just as artists, but as individuals discovering and trusting their own voices," said Richard Sullivan, Art in Motion instructor and Louisville-based artist. "Art in Motion became a space where every student had permission to explore, experiment, and express who they are. Watching each student's unique creative voice emerge throughout the week was one of the most rewarding experiences I've had as a working artist."

For Instructure, the support reflects a commitment to supporting learning experiences that extend beyond traditional classroom settings and help students build the skills and confidence to imagine what comes next.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow's landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. Instructure is setting potential in motion by connecting educators, institutions and learners across K–12, higher education and the workforce — enhancing experiences at every age, every stage and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.com.

About Louisville Visual Art

Louisville Visual Art is a nonprofit organization located in the Portland neighborhood offering programming throughout the Greater Louisville area. With an emphasis on "More Art for More People in More Places," LVA's mission is to contribute to a thriving, creative, and engaged Greater Louisville community through youth fine art education programming, professional and emerging visual artist support, and placing art in public spaces. For more about Louisville Visual Art, visit www.louisvillevisualart.org.

CONTACT

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 658-7525

SOURCE Instructure