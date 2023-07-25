Instructure's Partner Program Grows to 850, Larger than Any Other LMS Provider

54 partners will showcase innovations and network with thousands of Instructure customers at InstructureCon 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the leading learning platform and maker of Canvas, today announced that Instructure's partner program, The EdTech Collective, has added over 100 new edtech companies in the past year and now comprises over 850 partners. With a larger partner community than any other LMS provider, Instructure's ecosystem of edtech providers has become an essential resource for its customers.

During the first in-person InstructureCon event since 2019, Instructure today convenes its first Instructure Partner Summit, including over 100 valued attendees from its partner ecosystem and sponsors . This year's InstructureCon event takes place July 25-28 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver. For more information, visit instructure.com/events/instructurecon l

"New drivers have emerged in the educational environment, as many institutions are looking for a network of edtech solutions to solve modern learning challenges," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "The ability to tap into a robust partner ecosystem is becoming an essential requirement for many institutions as they look to navigate an ever-evolving landscape of edtech tools, standards, compliance requirements and more. With all the tools, content and resources educators, students and administrators need in one place, we're investing even more in making the Instructure partner ecosystem an essential resource for our customers."

Instructure partners and sponsors will be in attendance throughout the event to provide insights into the latest developments in edtech. AWS and K16 Solutions are the exclusive Diamond sponsors of InstructureCon 2023, and Lincoln Learning Solutions and Class Technologies join as Platinum sponsors. The conference will include highly-anticipated sessions on generative AI technology, such as ChatGPT. As AI continues to change the edtech landscape globally, reputable AI partners in the Instructure partner ecosystem provide valuable support for educators looking to implement a safe, equitable approach to AI that supports learning. Fifteen edtech companies with AI solutions will attend the conference.

"Our customers greatly benefit as their edtech providers integrate with the Instructure Learning Platform, ensuring their teaching and learning tools work seamlessly to deliver a meaningful learning experience for students," said Liz Crawford, VP of Partnerships at Instructure. "Instructure's open platform and ease of integration enables edtech companies to meet their customers where they are and scale their businesses through our market-leading LMS. We're continuing to evolve The EdTech Collective to provide even more value for Instructure customers and benefits for our partners."

"Over the course of our eight-year partnership with Instructure, we have enabled better assessment for accreditation and support for competency-based learning," said Joel Hernandez, CTO of eLumen. "We recently launched our Insights product exclusively for Canvas. We built Insights with Instructure to unlock the future of truly transparent learning across the student pathway by delivering assessment at scale— seamlessly with Canvas."

Recent LearnPlatform by Instructure data shows that K-12 institutions are accessing almost 1,400 edtech tools each month. With the proliferation of edtech tools continuing at a rapid pace, it's essential for institutions to be able to rely on trusted partners with demonstrable interoperability. With Instructure's LearnPlatform offering, institutions can make evidence-based decisions about teaching and learning solutions as they build their learning environments. Edtech companies leverage Instructure's evidence services to deliver efficacy research faster and more affordably.

"Partnering with Instructure to serve the needs of institutions around the world has been amazing," said Steve Mildner, COO of K16 Solutions. "Together, we've helped institutions ease their transition to Canvas and eliminate challenges surrounding content migration and archiving historical student data. We look forward to continuing the collaborative partnership with Instructure as we continue to solve problems related to data in education."

InstructureCon, Instructure's professional learning event for educators and edtech users, with a 2023 theme of Making Moments, will feature prominent keynotes from Deepak Chopra, Arianna Huffington and Dr. Jordan Nguyen. With more than 130 sessions from fellow educators and inspiring thinkers, InstructureCon 2023 will address some of the most impactful edtech insights and tips on resilience, wellness and self-care for educators.

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform, comprised of its flagship product Canvas LMS and several products serving K-12 and higher education, supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

