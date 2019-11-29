Instrument Calibration Services Markets - Global Outlook to 2026: High Competition Among Competitors is Restraining the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Instrument Calibration Services - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Instrument Calibration Services Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.



The factors driving the market growth are rising protective maintenance and quality awareness. However, high competition among competitors is restraining the market.



Instrument calibration is a process used to maintain the accuracy of an instrument. The services through which one can minimize or eliminate the factors that cause inaccurate capacity are known as instrument calibration services.



By Service, electrical calibration service refers to the process of verifying the presentation of or adjusting, any tool that measures or tests electrical parameters. This regulation is usually referred to as DC and low frequency electrical metrology. Based on the geography, Europe is significantly growing owing to the rising use of instrument calibration services in the electronics manufacturing sector in this region.



Some of the key players in the Instrument Calibration Services market are ABB Group, Consumers Energy, Endress+Hauser, ESSCO Calibration Laboratory, GE Kaye, General Electric, Keysight Technologies, Inc, Lockheed Martin, Micro Precision Calibration, Optical Test and Calibration Ltd, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Siemens AG, Technical Maintenance Inc, Tektronix, Tradinco Instruments, Transcat, Inc and Trescal, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Instrument Calibration Services Market, By Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electrical Calibration Services

5.3 Mass Standards Calibration Services

5.4 Temperature Calibration Services



6 Global Instrument Calibration Services Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmaceutical/Biomedical

6.3 Industrial & automotive

6.4 Electronics

6.5 Communication

6.6 Aerospace & Defense

6.7 Other End users



7 Global Instrument Calibration Services Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 ABB Group

9.2 Consumers Energy

9.3 Endress+Hauser

9.4 ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

9.5 GE Kaye

9.6 General Electric

9.7 Keysight Technologies, Inc

9.8 Lockheed Martin

9.9 Micro Precision Calibration

9.10 Optical Test and Calibration Ltd

9.11 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

9.12 Siemens AG

9.13 Technical Maintenance Inc

9.14 Tektronix

9.15 Tradinco Instruments

9.16 Transcat, Inc

9.17 Trescal, Inc



