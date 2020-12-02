Instrumental Wealth Launches Independent Financial Planning Practice In Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrumental Wealth, a comprehensive financial planning firm created to serve business owners, professional athletes and executives, today announces the launch of an independent SEC-registered investment adviser in Tampa, Florida. The six-person team, previously affiliated with Northwestern Mutual where they oversaw $150 million in assets under management, is led by David S. Silver, CFP®, who will serve as CEO and President of the firm.

Silver, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and 17-year wealth management veteran with a B.S. in Entrepreneurship from the University of Tampa, pursued this independent practice to add new technology, a sophisticated investment offering and customized solutions to his client-centric service model.

"I got into this business to have a meaningful relationship with clients – to have a real, lasting impact on their lives," said Silver. "This move gives us the freedom and flexibility to adapt to the needs of the clients who we serve, and it gives me latitude to broaden our commitment to culture, community and financial planning innovation."

Instrumental Wealth's core services include retirement planning, insurance, education funding, estate planning and investment strategies, all from a fee-based, fiduciary model. A distinguishing quality of this model is the firm's role in managing third-party financial and professional service relationships for the client.

"It's a struggle for most people to manage and build harmony between multiple financial professionals: insurance agents, employee benefits, CPAs, lawyers, bankers," said Silver. "That's why we go beyond the status of simply acting as a financial planner. We orchestrate the coordination between all of those financial professionals, giving the clients we serve confidence that these parts are working cohesively toward unified goals."

About Instrumental Wealth: Instrumental Wealth is a comprehensive financial planning firm created to serve business owners, professional athletes and executives throughout Central Florida. Headquartered in Tampa, the firm's core services include retirement planning, insurance, education funding, estate planning and investment strategies, all from a fee-based, fiduciary model. Learn more at instrumental-wealth.com.

Instrumental Wealth, LLC (Instrumental Wealth") is an SEC registered investment adviser located in Tampa, Florida. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to Instrumental Wealth, please contact them at instrumental-wealth.com or refer to the SEC's website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

