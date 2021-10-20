Instrumentation Services Market Records a CAGR of 4.43% by 2025 | 31% Growth to Originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Service (Calibration, Maintenance and repair, and Commissioning and testing), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report also presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The rising number of industrial internet of things (IIoT) applications is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the instrumentation services market during the forecast period. However, increasing standardization of instruments and communication protocols may impede market growth.

The instrumentation services market covers the following areas:

Instrumentation Services Market Sizing

Instrumentation Services Market Forecast

Instrumentation Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Branom Instrument Co.

Endress Hauser Group Services AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Trescal SA

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Instrumentation Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.60 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Branom Instrument Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Trescal SA, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

