Insulated Metal Panels Market worth $17.13 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Insulated Metal Panels Market by Metal Type (Steel, Aluminum, Others), Insulation Material (PIR/PUR, Polystyrene, Mineral Wool), By Application (Exterior Wall, Others), By End-use (Residential, Non-residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", Insulated Metal Panels Market is projected to grow from USD 15.01 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 17.13 billion in 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.69% during the forecast period.

Insulated Metal Panels Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 15.01 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 17.13 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 2.69%

Insulated Metal Panels Market Trends & Insights:

The growing adoption of prefabricated and modular construction is boosting the use of panels, with installation occurring at an expedited pace. Aging buildings are creating new opportunities in retrofit and renovation work. There are also government incentives and green building programs that continue to fuel long-term market growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the insulated metal panels market, with a share of 48.0% in 2024.

By metal type, the aluminum segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period in terms of value.

By insulation material, the mineral wool segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By application, exterior walls accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value.

By end-use, the non-residential segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

Kingspan Group, Nucor Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Recticel NV/SA, and Tata Steel are identified as star players in this market.

Structall Building Systems, Inc., Green Span Profiles, Structural Panels Inc., Brdeco Group, and FALK Bouwsystemen B.V., among others, are focusing on cost-competitive offerings and regional supply chains.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Insulated Metal Panels Market"

450 - Tables

65 - Figures

330 - Pages

The insulated metal panels market is expected to grow due to increased demand for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings in both residential and non-residential sectors. Tighter building energy and fire-safety standards are accelerating the adoption of high-performance insulation systems. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving construction worldwide.

By type, the aluminum segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The aluminum segment recorded the second-highest market share by type in 2024, due to its lightweight nature and high resistance to corrosion. It is used in coastal, wet, and aesthetic-based applications where durability is a prime factor. The design is also flexible and recyclable, making aluminum well suited to sustainability objectives.

By insulation material, the mineral wool segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

In 2024, the mineral wool segment held the second-largest market share among insulation materials. Mineral wool panels are popular for their high fire resistance and acoustic insulation. The use of fire safety in commercial and industrial buildings is supported by an increasing focus on fire safety. The material also provides consistent thermal performance across a range of temperatures.

By application, the interior wall segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

By application, the interior wall segment held the second-largest share of the market in 2024 because it offers hygienic surfaces, durability, and ease of maintenance. It is usually employed in cold storage, food processing, and clean rooms. Panels help preserve regulated indoor temperatures and moisture levels.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the insulated metal panels market in 2024

Europe accounted for the second-highest market share in 2024, as stringent energy efficiency regulations and the green building directive have fostered a strong position in Europe. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK promote insulated facade solutions. There is also high renovation and retrofit activity, which further spurs demand.

Key Players

The insulated metal panels market comprises major players, including Kingspan Group (Ireland), Nucor Corporation (US), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), and Tata Steel (India), among others. Expansions, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and contracts are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the insulated metal panels market.

