Insulin Delivery Devices Market: 7.82% CAGR to 2031 Driven by Digital Insulin Pens and Pumps Transforming Diabetes Care, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Mordor Intelligence report, the insulin delivery devices market size is estimated at USD 33.79 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach USD 49.23 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period (2026-2031), supported by the rising global prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for advanced insulin administration solutions. The market is expanding as patients and healthcare providers increasingly adopt user-friendly, accurate, and technology-integrated insulin delivery systems to improve glycemic control and enhance quality of life. The insulin delivery devices market growth is closely linked to the growing burden of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes worldwide. With a rising number of patients requiring long-term insulin therapy, demand for efficient and convenient delivery systems such as insulin pens, pumps, and pen needles continues to increase. Healthcare systems are prioritizing improved disease management strategies, which is driving adoption of devices that enable better dosing accuracy, portability, and patient compliance.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Share by Region

North America represents a leading share of the insulin delivery devices market, driven by a high prevalence of diabetes, strong adoption of advanced diabetes technologies, and well-established reimbursement systems. The region continues to invest in innovative insulin delivery solutions, particularly smart and automated systems that integrate with continuous glucose monitoring platforms.

Europe holds a significant market share, supported by growing awareness programs, structured diabetes management initiatives, and increasing adoption of insulin pens and pumps across clinical and homecare settings.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to the rapidly expanding diabetic population, improving access to healthcare services, and increasing affordability of insulin delivery devices.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Adoption of Insulin Pens and Pumps

Insulin pens and pumps are gaining widespread acceptance due to their convenience, dosing precision, and patient-friendly design. These devices are increasingly preferred over traditional syringes, particularly in homecare settings.

Integration of Smart and Connected Technologies

The incorporation of digital health features, including connectivity with mobile applications and glucose monitoring systems, is enhancing patient engagement and supporting data-driven diabetes management strategies.

Insulin Delivery Devices Industry Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Insulin Pens Reusable Pens Disposable Pens

Insulin Pumps Tethered Pumps Patch / Wearable Pumps Automated Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems

Insulin Syringes

Needle-Free Injectors

Jet Injectors

Others

By Technology / Connectivity

Connected (Bluetooth / NFC)

Non-Connected / Conventional

By Patient Age Group

Pediatrics (Less Than 18 yrs)

Adults (Equal to, More Than 18 yrs)

Geriatrics (≥65 years+)

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics & Centers

By End User

Homecare Settings

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/insulin-delivery-devices-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Competitive Outlook

The insulin delivery devices market features established medical device manufacturers and specialized diabetes care companies. Market participants are focusing on product innovation, digital integration, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their portfolios and expand geographic presence. Companies are investing in next-generation smart insulin systems and user-centric designs to address evolving patient and provider needs.

Insulin Delivery Devices Companies:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bigfoot Biomedical

Biocon Ltd.

CeQur Corporation

Debiotech SA

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Insulet Corporation

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co., Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Medtrum Technologies Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Novo Nordisk A/S

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Sooil Development Co., Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Valeritas Holdings, Inc.

Ypsomed AG

