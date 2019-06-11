Insurance Administrative Solutions to bundle Magnifact's AgentVizion platform in its carrier solution

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifact, a Chicago-based provider of Business Intelligence solutions to the Insurance and Healthcare industries, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Insurance Administrative Solutions (IAS), a prominent third-party administrator for Medicare Supplement insurance carriers. Under the terms of this agreement, IAS will package Magnifact's AgentVizion platform in its portal offering for insurance carriers.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with Magnifact," said Doug Price, President and CEO, IAS. "We are already running this in beta mode, and we eagerly look forward to rolling out our enriched carrier portal with seamless AgentVizion integration to our clients over the course of the next quarter."

Built upon Magnifact's proprietary technology subsystems, AgentVizion is a secure platform that allows insurance carriers, agencies, and their downline agents to accurately measure their distribution across different product lines including Health, Life, and Annuities. This completely-automated solution provides the most current, integrated view of product distribution with real-time analytics while eliminating manual downloads and spreadsheets.

"This strategic collaboration with IAS opens up a new market for AgentVizion," said Krish V. Krishnan, Magnifact's founder and CEO. "AgentVizion has already attained considerable traction with National Marketing Organizations and Independent Marketing Organizations, and we are now excited to extend this patent-pending, one-click technology to IAS and its insurance carrier partners."

"The ability to seamlessly integrate AgentVizion into our carrier portal and offer extended reporting capabilities to our clients is a game changer," said Mark Postove, Chief Operating Officer, IAS. "Once fully rolled out, our clients, their agencies, and agents will be able to use our portal and leverage AgentVizion's powerful visualization and drilldown capabilities to analyze their production and commissions."

Magnifact has also recently announced plans to launch AgentVizion2Go - a new mobile app designed primarily for agents on the road.

About Insurance Administrative Solutions

IAS is a third-party administrator that provides innovative, custom‐built platforms for insurance carriers coupled with service excellence.

For more details, visit IAS at https://www.iasadmin.com

About Magnifact

Magnifact is a leading provider of new-to-the-world, DataIntelligent℠ solutions for the Insurance and Healthcare industries.

For more details, visit Magnifact at http://www.magnifact.com

