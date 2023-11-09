Insurance Agents Alert Medicare Clients That Top Insulin Brands Dropped From Part D Formularies

News provided by

Senior Market Sales

09 Nov, 2023, 05:45 ET

New Senior Market Sales® Technology Is 'Lifesaver' for Busy Agents in Annual Election Period

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent insurance agents using an exclusive new feature in Senior Market Sales® (SMS) technology are alerting some clients to a surprising change this Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP): several drug plans have dropped coverage of the four most-commonly prescribed fast-acting and long-acting insulins on the market — NovoLog, Humalog, Levemir and Lantus.

Continue Reading

Seniors unaware of the drug formularies' changes could see their combined drug and premium costs skyrocket by thousands of dollars if they stay in their existing Medicare Advantage plus Part D (MA-PD) plans or standalone Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) — a serious risk because most don't switch plans during AEP.

"Many don't review their Medicare plans with an agent or read their Annual Notice of Coverage (ANOC) letters, so the only way they find out is if their insurance agent contacts them," said Sam Halpern, SMS' Vice President, Divisional Director, Strategic Relationships. "Before SMS released the Multi-Client Rx Report in September, insurance agents had no way to proactively and quickly identify affected clients."

The new feature, within the proprietary SMS Lead Advantage Pro® quoting and enrollment tool, lets agents search their client rosters by drug name. The report helps identify impacted clients so agents can then notify them and find the most affordable solution, either:

  1. A therapeutic alternative on the client's existing plan formulary — possibly a newer brand of insulin with the same active ingredient — if approved by their doctor; or
  2. A different MA-PD or PDP plan that covers the brand of insulin they are on now.

The feature helped Napoleon, Ohio, insurance agent Walter "JR" Gerhardt identify one client whose annual cost of premiums and drugs would leap to $9,920 in 2024 if she stayed on her current plan, which dropped Lantus in 2024. He used Lead Advantage Pro to find a different plan, costing $1,159 — a savings of $8,761. The 75-year-old was so relieved she cried, he said.

"The new SMS technology is a lifesaver," Gerhardt said. "I can't emphasize how important this tool is. The ability to search multiple clients and identify this threat is priceless."

The Multi-Client Rx Report and an on-staff pharmacist are two major advantages that agents get for free when they contract with SMS. SMS Pharmacy Director Ryan Vlasin has been fielding questions from agents who didn't see their clients' name-brand insulins listed but didn't know the names of other insulins.

"When agents run into a situation where they're not seeing the client's insurance cover insulin, they need to know that every Medicare plan is required to cover at least two long-acting and two short-acting insulins. They just have to find out which two," Vlasin said. "There has been a shift this AEP to newer, lesser-known insulin brands that have entered the market within the last six years. Agents may be able to recommend therapeutic alternatives that sometimes contain the same active ingredient but deliver thousands of dollars in savings over the course of the year."

A common misconception about the Inflation Reduction Act further confused agents and clients. The Act's monthly $35 copay cap on insulins, which started in 2023, does not apply to all insulins, only whichever insulins are covered in a MA-PD or PDP plan. SMS is the only IMO with both the expertise and technology to help agents navigate the changing AEP landscape in real time.

"This is why agents need to contract through SMS," Halpern said. "We're listening to our agents and solving their problems. We're not just keeping up. We're leading the way."

About Senior Market Sales
Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 71,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

Contact: Dan Trumblee
Assistant Vice President
Divisional Director, Communications & Creative Services, Senior Market Sales®
402.343.3689
[email protected]

SOURCE Senior Market Sales

Also from this source

New Online Tool by Senior Market Sales® Generates Medicare Advantage Plus Part D Disclaimers for Insurance Agents

New Online Tool by Senior Market Sales® Generates Medicare Advantage Plus Part D Disclaimers for Insurance Agents

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) has launched a free online tool that helps insurance agents comply with a new regulation by quickly generating accurate...
Senior Market Sales® Adds EMG Insurance Brokerage to Growing Network of Health and Wealth Companies

Senior Market Sales® Adds EMG Insurance Brokerage to Growing Network of Health and Wealth Companies

Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the industry's premier insurance marketing organizations (IMOs), has acquired EMG Insurance Brokerage, one of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.