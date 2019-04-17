Insurance Automation Group Debuts Advanced Surety Technology at NASBP Annual Meeting

WESTBROOK, Maine, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Automation Group, the developers of iAutomate: Erlon Surety and Applied Systems Platinum Integration Partner, unveils its latest surety platform at the National Association of Surety Bond Producers Annual Meeting in Austin, TX. The iAutomate Surety platform is designed to be simple to use, while integrating and automating more parties and technology systems in the surety value chain.

At this Annual Meeting, Insurance Automation Group, Applied Systems, and Merchants Bonding will be collaborating on a presentation showcasing new technologies designed to reduce and eliminate the mundane and inefficient "dual-entry" problem afflicting this industry until now.

"Entering data once and then having it integrate into both my surety and agency management systems will be a true time saver. I'm eager for this technology to be implemented!" says Jenni Waggoner of M.J. Schuetz Insurance Services, Inc.

Insurance Automation Group offers integrated surety automation solutions for carriers and agencies.

"Delivering advanced, high-quality technology to the surety industry to help our business partners achieve even greater success and profitability is paramount to our long- term commitment in this space," said Jeff Bucci of Insurance Automation Group.

About Insurance Automation Group

Insurance Automation Group, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Workgroup Technology Partners, a provider of advanced technology solutions and services headquartered in Westbrook, Maine. The Insurance Automation Group develops software automation solutions for surety bonding and health care cost-containment and recovery. For more information about their products and services, visit: https://www.insuranceautomationgroup.com/ , https://www.iautomatesurety.com/

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most. For more information about Applied Systems, visit: https://www1.appliedsystems.com/en-us

About Merchants Bonding Company

Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, Merchants Bonding Company is a fourth generation mutual company founded in 1933. It operates in all 50 states and is the 14th largest surety writer in the U.S. Merchants has been rated "A" (Excellent) with A.M. Best for 57 consecutive years and provides excellent surety bond underwriting and services to more than 2,500 agents. For additional information, visit www.merchantsbonding

