Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe -- USD 7.60 Bn growth expected between 2021 and 2026

The insurance brokerage market in Europe is fragmented. The presence of numerous players in the market has led to intense rivalry among vendors. High exit barriers and intense competition among market players are some of the factors that increase competition among vendors during the forecast period. The aforementioned factors imply that the threat of rivalry is moderate. Therefore, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The report identifies AmWINS Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Assured Partners Inc., Blythin and Brown Ltd., HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., NFP Corp., and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. as some of the major market participants. Although the increased demand for insurance will offer immense growth opportunities, conflicts between insurance brokers and customers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The insurance brokerage market in Europe is segmented as below:

Type

Retail



Wholesale

The retail segment will account for the maximum market share. Business owners are significantly adopting retail insurance brokerage due to various benefits such as gathering insurance premiums, collecting data for insurance underwriters, renewing or revising existing policies for customers, and others. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

UK



France



Germany



Rest Of Europe

The UK will emerge as the key market for insurance brokerage in Europe, occupying 35% of the total market share. The presence of low-interest rates is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. The increased population of working women is another major factor driving the growth of the insurance brokerage market in the UK.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our insurance brokerage market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the insurance brokerage market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the insurance brokerage market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist insurance brokerage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the insurance brokerage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the insurance brokerage market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of insurance brokerage market vendors

Related Reports:

Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.76 Regional analysis UK, France, Germany, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution UK at 35% Key consumer countries UK, France, Germany, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AmWINS Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Assured Partners Inc., Blythin and Brown Ltd., HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., NFP Corp., and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis:

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Services

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Type

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wholesale - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Wholesale - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: Wholesale - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased demand for insurance policies

8.1.2 Increase in HNWIs

8.1.3 Implementation of distinct valuation strategies

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Conflict between insurance brokers and customers

8.2.2 Stringent regulatory compliances

8.2.3 Direct purchase of insurance policies by customers

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Integration of IT and analytic solutions

8.3.2 Increased number of campaigns organized by vendors

8.3.3 Advent of digital marketing platform

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 44: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AmWINS Group Inc.

Exhibit 46: AmWINS Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 47: AmWINS Group Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: AmWINS Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Aon Plc

Exhibit 49: Aon Plc - Overview

Exhibit 50: Aon Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Aon Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Aon Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Arthur J. Gallagher and Co.

Exhibit 53: Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Assured Partners Inc.

Exhibit 57: Assured Partners Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Assured Partners Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Assured Partners Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Blythin and Brown Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Blythin and Brown Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Blythin and Brown Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 62: Blythin and Brown Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 HUB International Ltd.

Exhibit 63: HUB International Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: HUB International Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: HUB International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Lockton Companies

Exhibit 66: Lockton Companies - Overview

Exhibit 67: Lockton Companies - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Lockton Companies - Key offerings

10.10 Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

Exhibit 69: Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 NFP Corp.

Exhibit 73: NFP Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 74: NFP Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 75: NFP Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co.

Exhibit 76: Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/insurance-brokeragemarket

SOURCE Technavio