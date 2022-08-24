Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe -- USD 7.60 Bn growth expected between 2021 and 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 7.60 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and the food preferences across regions to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio categorizes the insurance brokerage market in Europe as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent global specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

The insurance brokerage market in Europe is fragmented. The presence of numerous players in the market has led to intense rivalry among vendors. High exit barriers and intense competition among market players are some of the factors that increase competition among vendors during the forecast period. The aforementioned factors imply that the threat of rivalry is moderate. Therefore, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The report identifies AmWINS Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Assured Partners Inc., Blythin and Brown Ltd., HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., NFP Corp., and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. as some of the major market participants. Although the increased demand for insurance will offer immense growth opportunities, conflicts between insurance brokers and customers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The insurance brokerage market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Retail
    • Wholesale

The retail segment will account for the maximum market share. Business owners are significantly adopting retail insurance brokerage due to various benefits such as gathering insurance premiums, collecting data for insurance underwriters, renewing or revising existing policies for customers, and others. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
    • Rest Of Europe

The UK will emerge as the key market for insurance brokerage in Europe, occupying 35% of the total market share. The presence of low-interest rates is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. The increased population of working women is another major factor driving the growth of the insurance brokerage market in the UK.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our insurance brokerage market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the insurance brokerage market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the insurance brokerage market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights
  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist insurance brokerage market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the insurance brokerage market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the insurance brokerage market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of insurance brokerage market vendors
Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe: Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.76

Regional analysis

UK, France, Germany, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

UK at 35%

Key consumer countries

UK, France, Germany, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AmWINS Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Assured Partners Inc., Blythin and Brown Ltd., HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., NFP Corp., and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
