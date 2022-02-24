Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe to grow by USD 7.60 bn |Technavio

Market Scope

The insurance brokerage market in Europe covers the following areas:

Insurance Brokerage Market In Europe Sizing

Insurance Brokerage Market In Europe Forecast

Insurance Brokerage Market In Europe Analysis

Access our detailed 120-page report on "Insurance Brokerage Market In Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View Our Report Snapshot

Drivers and Trends

The increased demand for insurance policies is driving the insurance brokerage market growth in Europe. The expanding population of baby boomers and millennials generates growth opportunities for medical insurance, life insurance, accidental insurance, and others. Insurance brokers are focusing on insurance policies that provide maximum benefits for customers. The provision of security services and personalized financial services to customers has increased the demand for insurance products. Insurance firms are also focusing on investing in innovative insurance policies and services to tap their potential in insurance markets. Thus, increased awareness about the benefits of insurance policies will drive the growth of the insurance brokerage market in Europe during the forecast period.

The integration of IT and analytic solutions is one of the trends in the market. Analytic solutions help in propagating effective marketing strategies and underwriting services. Data analytics further helps firms in terms of product-design improvement and customer targeting. The integration of IT and data analytics helps prevent losses and fraudulent practices in the insurance brokerage market in Europe. Thus, the growing adoption of IT and data analytics solutions by the market vendors are anticipated to boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Insurance Brokerage in Europe Companies

AmWINS Group Inc.

Aon Plc

Arthur J. Gallagher and Co.

and Co. Assured Partners Inc.

Blythin and Brown Ltd.

HUB International Ltd.

Lockton Companies

Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

NFP Corp.

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Market Segmentation

Insurance Brokerage Market In Europe Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Retail - size and forecast 2021-2026

Wholesale - size and forecast 2021-2026

Insurance Brokerage Market In Europe Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

UK - size and forecast 2021-2026

France - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Germany - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. Grab an exclusive Free Sample Report

Regional Analysis

The UK will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of Europe. The rising medical costs and a high percentage of the aging population will drive the insurance brokerage market growth in the UK during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Life Annuity Insurance Market in Singapore by Distribution Channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Microinsurance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Insurance Brokerage Market Size in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.76 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AmWINS Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Assured Partners Inc., Blythin and Brown Ltd., HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., NFP Corp., and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Wholesale - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AmWINS Group Inc.

Aon Plc

Arthur J. Gallagher and Co.

and Co. Assured Partners Inc.

Blythin and Brown Ltd.

HUB International Ltd.

Lockton Companies

Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

NFP Corp.

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio