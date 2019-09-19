Insurance Care Direct Adds Mark Peterson as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Care Direct (ICD), one of the nation's largest health and life insurance agencies, today announced that Mark Peterson has joined the Company as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A).

Mark Peterson will report to David Corsaut, ICD Chief Strategy Officer, and will support industry focused acquisitions and overall market development.

"The addition of Mark to ICD brings invaluable M&A experience to our Company as we look to expand our market share," commented Seth Cohen, Co-Chair of ICD. "ICD has in place a strong legal, risk and compliance infrastructure, which position us to pursue responsible growth opportunities in the evolving market for individual health and life insurance products."

Mr. Peterson has 25 years of experience in investment banking in the insurance and capital markets sectors. During his career, he played a critical role in establishing Raymond James & Associates, Inc.'s Financial Services Group in Chicago, and supported the growth of its insurance group into a leading middle-market practice and spearheaded the Insurance Services and Insurtech practices. Since 2008, the aggregate value of his strategic advisory engagements exceeded $7 billion and he has helped to raise over $42 billion for insurance clients.

Prior to joining Raymond James, Mr. Peterson spent five years in the Corporate Finance Group at The Chicago Corporation and its acquiror ABN AMRO Bank. He also served as placement agent to Insurance Care Direct on its Senior Secured Credit Facility financing in 2015 led by CIBC Bank USA.

"Mark's wide-ranging experience in the insurance industry, and previous work with ICD, will be critical as we continue to grow throughout the US," added Senator Benjamin Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of ICD. "We are very pleased to have Mark on our talented and driven management team to help drive our M&A strategy to enhance our value proposition and further build value for all our stakeholders."

ICD was founded in 2001 by Seth Cohen, Arnold Cohen and Brad Cohen, as well as partner Luis Silvestre.

About Insurance Care Direct

Founded in 2001, Insurance Care Direct has grown into one of the largest health and life insurance agencies in the country. The Company offers a wide array of competitive products along with comprehensive software to aid insurance professionals in their sales, marketing, and lead management. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Insurance Care Direct is a family owned business and is heavily involved in the local Florida community.

