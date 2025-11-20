Insurance Council of Australia, EXL and Shift launch new collaboration to build insurance fraud detection and investigations platform

Program empowers Australian insurers to unite in the fight against organized fraud networks

BOSTON and PARIS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), Shift Technology , the leading AI platform for insurance, and EXL, a global data and AI company, today announced a new collaboration to build a national data analytics fraud detection and investigations platform for the Australian insurance industry.

Developed with the ICA's counter fraud and scams division, the Insurance Crime Intelligence Network of Australia (ICINA), this new platform will enable insurers to securely share fraud patterns, coordinate investigations and identify emerging threats. Motor insurance claims will be the first area of focus.

The platform build is expected to begin in early 2026, using advanced data analytics capabilities to alert fraud investigators to suspicious activity in real time. Insurers will use the platform to develop collaborative investigations to uncover and and take action against persistent fraudsters.

The initiative reflects a growing global trend of association-led counter-fraud initiatives, with comparable programs using Shift solutions with insurer associations in the UK, France, Canada, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Privacy, governance and security are central to the program. Participating insurers will share data using privacy-preserving techniques, strict role-based access controls, and end-to-end encryption. The platform will operate under a robust industry governance framework including legal oversight, and technical controls will align with Australian regulatory expectations and relevant certifications.

Andrew Gill, CEO of ICINA: "The insurance industry has fought fraud for decades, but fraudsters have adapted to our digital transformation. Today's organized networks exploit online services with increasing sophistication, driving up costs for honest customers. Today's announcement is the industry's most comprehensive response to fraud. By connecting insurers through secure, real-time intelligence sharing, we're creating an early warning system that identifies fraudulent patterns across the entire market, stopping criminals before claims are paid. This privacy-protected, technology-driven collaboration will deliver tangible results, faster detection, prevented fraud, and downward pressure on costs."

Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder of Shift Technology: "Our work with insurance associations around the world has demonstrated that we are stronger together when it comes to fighting organized insurance fraud. Together with EXL, we are bringing these powerful collaboration capabilities to the ICA and its member insurers. We know that fraud, especially when conducted by organized networks, does not just impact individual insurers, but rather the entire industry. Its impact is felt by insurers and policyholders. We are honored to bring our approach to fraud detection and investigation, which combines domain-trained models, secure data collaboration and strong governance within an AI platform, that will learn and grow smarter as fraud tactics evolve, to insurers across Australia."

Vishal Chhibbar, Chief Growth Officer and Head of International Growth Markets at EXL: "EXL is proud to work alongside the ICA, member insurers and Shift Technology in delivering a collaborative, industry-grade approach to fraud detection that reflects the needs of Australian insurers. Building on our deep insurance expertise and long experience helping insurers move from fragmented systems to governed, high-quality data environments, we are embedding advanced data directly into the platform. Our teams work closely with individual insurers to uplift data quality, strengthen validation and security controls, and ensure the intelligence they rely on is accurate, trusted and actionable. This initiative will give Australian insurers a more seamless, cost-effective way to identify and respond to organized fraud, strengthening protections for insurers and policyholders nationwide."

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology is the leading AI platform for insurance. Shift combines generative, agentic, and predictive AI to transform underwriting, claims, and fraud and risk—driving operational efficiency, exceptional customer experiences, and measurable business impact. Trusted by the world's leading insurers, Shift delivers AI when and where it matters most, at scale and with proven results. Learn more at www.shifttechnology.com/en-gb

About the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA)

The ICA is the peak advocacy body for the general insurance industry in Australia. The ICA has 49 member companies representing approximately 85 per cent of the GI industry in Australia. ICA provides member services primarily in managing the industry's engagement with the media, governments, policy makers and regulators, and other industry/advocacy bodies advocating for an insurable Australia.

About EXL

EXL is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 63,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

