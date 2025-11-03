Sønr Names Shift Technology to its Beyond Boundaries Scale50

Leading Market Intelligence Firm Recognizes Company as one of the Top 50 Established Companies Delivering Impact and Transforming the Insurance Industry

BOSTON and PARIS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology , the leading AI platform for insurance, has been named to Sønr's 2025 Beyond Boundaries Scale50. The leading market intelligence firm's report recognizes established insurtechs that are delivering impact and driving transformation across the insurance industry.

Sønr describes the companies included in the Scale50 as a group that collectively demonstrates that the age of experimentation is over. As such, the emphasis has moved to execution, and scale - delivering efficiencies, growth and measurable outcomes. The report further explains that the trends impacting the industry help to illustrate how organizations such as Shift are operationalizing innovation and, in doing so, reshaping the foundations of modern insurance.

As Matt Connolly, CEO, Sønr explains: "Based on dozens of exec interviews, proprietary data analysis and an expert judging panel of insurance leaders, Beyond Boundaries provides a clear view of the key trends impacting insurance and the leading tech providers addressing them.

Two of the most significant trends highlighted by the report focus on how additional value is being sought from underwriting and claims processes. These include how active and continuous underwriting can be used to improve portfolio performance, and how claims automation, including straight-through-processing (STP) can drive improvements in speed, cost efficiency, and customer experience. Shift is addressing these trends directly through its Shift Claims, Shift Claims Fraud, Shift Subrogation and Shift Underwriting Risk offerings. These solutions apply predictive, generative, and agentic AI to the underwriting and claims processes to deliver greater accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

"The insurance industry is evolving, and Shift is proud to be recognized among the insurtechs helping to drive that change," said Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "Our AI solutions help improve decisioning, reduce fraud and streamline claims, delivering measurable benefits for both insurers and policyholders."

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology is the leading AI platform for insurance. Shift combines generative, agentic, and predictive AI to transform underwriting, claims, and fraud and risk—driving operational efficiency, exceptional customer experiences, and measurable business impact. Trusted by the world's leading insurers, Shift delivers AI when and where it matters most, at scale and with proven results. Learn more at www.shift-technology.com .

