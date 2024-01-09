Insurance Coverage for Weight Loss Drugs is More Important Than Work-From-Home Perks For Most Americans, New 9amHealth Survey Finds

Results uncovered how Americans are changing their habits and behaviors as demand for GLP-1 weight loss medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro continue to skyrocket

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Americans are placing more value on coverage for weight loss medications than on child care assistance/reimbursement, unlimited PTO, and work-from-home or hybrid work models, according to new data from leading virtual metabolic care solution 9amHealth. As demand for GLP-1 diabetes and weight loss drugs like Opzempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound continue to rise, with the market for obesity drugs predicted to reach $77 billion by 2030, 9amHealth also found that some desperate consumers are even gravitating toward counterfeit and off-brand medications.

"As more weight loss management medications receive FDA approval, our data shows that people are increasingly eager to get their hands on these drugs for weight loss, even if it means making extreme sacrifices like cutting back on entertainment and travel or changing jobs," says  Dr. Avantika Waring, Chief Medical Officer at 9amHealth. "As demand continues through 2024, 9amHealth is continuously working to help employers keep up by offering their employees effective alternatives to weight loss drugs all in one place and at a lower cost."

The survey from 9amHealth dug deep to uncover whether or not Americans taking GLP-1 agonists are paying out of pocket for the drugs, the top categories where they're cutting back to afford their weight loss medications, and what measures they're willing to take to maintain access to them.

Insurance Coverage Becomes a Need, Not a Nice-to-Have
It's no surprise that health insurance and coverage for care is top of mind for Americans, but for many, it's becoming even more important. Despite trends around "quiet quitting" and a national conversation about hybrid work, 9amHealth found that a staggering 67% of Americans would actually prefer to stay at a job they don't like as opposed to starting a new job in order to keep insurance coverage for weight loss medications.

Another 20% of respondents who are employed somewhere that does not offer coverage for GLP-1 medications said they would be "likely" or "very likely" to change jobs in order to gain coverage, highlighting just how important this has become.

Shifts in Spending in Every Category
As the economy continues to suffer and prices for everyday items rise, many people are increasingly cautious of their spending habits. 9amHealth found that respondents who are employed somewhere that does not offer coverage are often spending a large portion of their monthly income on weight loss medications.

Because of this, 50% of respondents say they are cutting back on other spending to be able to afford these medications, with entertainment, groceries, luxury purchases, restaurants and dining, and general retail purchases being the most common areas where Americans are tightening their belts.

39% of Americans are even saving or investing less, putting that money toward weight loss medications. 

Move Over Unlimited PTO – The Hottest New Job Perk
When it comes to job perks, respondents ranked coverage for weight loss medications as more important than child care assistance/reimbursement, unlimited PTO, work-from-home or hybrid work models, and team bonding activities.

Company equity, flexible working hours, 401(k) matching programs, and employer-covered health care ranked ahead of coverage for weight loss medications, but not by much.

Desperate Measures on the Black Market
Weight loss medications are often not the first thing Americans will try when it comes to their weight loss journey. The majority of people surveyed said they took a more traditional route of trying dietary restrictions (60%) and exercise/personal training (68%) prior to considering GLP-1 medications.

Alarmingly, 38% of respondents have tried knock-off GLP-1s/semaglutide or black market weight loss products that have not gone through FDA approval in the past, greatly increasing the risk of complications or adverse reactions.

9amHealth is committed to providing cost-effective, quality care through an array of cardiometabolic programs for health plans, employers, and their members. With 9amHealth's comprehensive care approach, members living with diabetes, obesity, and co-conditions can access specialized care regardless of their location. By aligning with plan formularies and providing alternative medication options, 9amHealth delivers the most affordable, clinically relevant treatment option.

About the Survey
9amHealth commissioned an online survey aiming to uncover what U.S. consumers' attitudes are towards weight loss medications. The study was conducted among 1,300 nationally representative Americans in December 2023. 

About 9amHealth
9amHealth offers complete cardiometabolic care—a first-of-its-kind, whole-body approach to preventing and treating diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and hypertension. They partner with employers and health plans to provide effective health benefits for those living with chronic conditions. Their members receive personalized care plans, prescription delivery, at-home lab tests, and unlimited specialist access. 9amHealth was founded in 2021 by the team behind mySugr and is backed by 7Wire Ventures, Human Capital, Founders Fund, and Define Ventures. More at www.join9am.com.

