Insurance Defense Attorney Hourly Rates 2015-2020 - Rates and Revenue Remain Super-Stable Amid COVID-19 and Downturn
Mar 20, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Insurance Defense Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2020 Insurance Defense Attorney Hourly Rate report details the hourly rates of Law Firms representing Policy Holders in Recovery Matters and Insurance Companies in Insurance Defense Matters for 2015-2020. The report has 2 Sections:
- Rates by Law Firm Revenue Group (AMLAW1 10, 50, 100, 101-200, 200 and Non-AMLAW)
- Rates by Individual Law Firm
The number of Insurance-related matters has remained relatively stable since 2010; although the types of cases have changed. Insurance Defense work, although prices are much lower than other practice areas except for Labor & Employment (excluding ERISA engagements), has the benefit of steady revenue and cash flow for law firms and that will be even more valuable in the event of a recession or significant cessation by key industries.
The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the author researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1. Overall Rates by AMLAW Group
- AMLAW (1-10)
- AMLAW (1-50)
- AMLAW (1-100)
- AMLAW (101-200)
- AMLAW 200
- Non-AMLAW
2. Overall Rates by Law Firm
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- DLA Piper
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Jones Day
- White & Case LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Mayer Brown LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- King & Spalding
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Cooley LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Milbank LLP
- Dechert LLP
- K&L Gates LLP
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- McGuireWoods LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Venable LLP
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Troutman Sanders LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Faegre Baker Daniels
- Locke Lord LLP
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Duane Morris LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Womble Bond Dickinson
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Jackson Lewis LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Williams & Connolly LLP
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Akerman LLP
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Steptoe & Johnson LLP
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Dorsey & Whitney LLC
- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Gordon & Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Loeb & Loeb LLP
- Pepper Hamilton LLP
- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Clark Hill Strasburger
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Arent Fox LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Stinson LLP
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Snell & Wilmer LLP
- Choate Hall & Stewart LLP
- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- McCarter & English LLP
- Kutak Rock, LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Dickinson Wright LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP
- Thompson & Knight LLP
- Stoel Rives L.L.P.
- Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP
- Winstead PC
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Frost Brown Todd LLC
- Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, P.C.
- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP
- Schiff Hardin LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Carlton Fields, P.A.
- Butler Snow LLP
- Robins Kaplan LLP
- Goulston & Storrs PC
- Irell & Manella LLP
- Shutts & Bowen LLP
- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
- GrayRobinson PA
- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP
- Greenspoon Marder LLP
- Adams and Reese LLP
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
- Goldberg Segalla LLP
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Phelps Dunbar LLP
- Lathrop Gage LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP
- Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Miles & Stockbridge, P.C.
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Arnall Golden Gregory LLP
- Sullivan & Worcester LLP
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Nexsen Pruet
- Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.
- Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP
- Non-AMLAW Combined
