Insurance Defense Attorney Hourly Rates 2015-2020 - Rates and Revenue Remain Super-Stable Amid COVID-19 and Downturn

The 2020 Insurance Defense Attorney Hourly Rate report details the hourly rates of Law Firms representing Policy Holders in Recovery Matters and Insurance Companies in Insurance Defense Matters for 2015-2020. The report has 2 Sections:

Rates by Law Firm Revenue Group (AMLAW1 10, 50, 100, 101-200, 200 and Non-AMLAW) Rates by Individual Law Firm



The number of Insurance-related matters has remained relatively stable since 2010; although the types of cases have changed. Insurance Defense work, although prices are much lower than other practice areas except for Labor & Employment (excluding ERISA engagements), has the benefit of steady revenue and cash flow for law firms and that will be even more valuable in the event of a recession or significant cessation by key industries.



The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.



In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.



In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.



Since the author researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1. Overall Rates by AMLAW Group

AMLAW (1-10)

AMLAW (1-50)

AMLAW (1-100)

AMLAW (101-200)

AMLAW 200

Non-AMLAW

2. Overall Rates by Law Firm

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Baker McKenzie

DLA Piper

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Hogan Lovells LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Jones Day

White & Case LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Mayer Brown LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP King & Spalding

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

& Sullivan, LLP Cooley LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

& Emery LLP Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Milbank LLP

Dechert LLP

K&L Gates LLP

Winston & Strawn LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

& Knight LLP Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Foley & Lardner LLP

McGuireWoods LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

& Gallagher LLP Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Alston & Bird LLP

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Sheppard, Mullin , Richter & Hampton LLP

, Richter & Hampton LLP Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Venable LLP

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

& Smith LLP Nixon Peabody LLP

Troutman Sanders LLP

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

& Scarborough LLP Polsinelli PC

Faegre Baker Daniels

Locke Lord LLP

Lord LLP Ogletree, Deakins, Nash , Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. Fox Rothschild LLP

Duane Morris LLP

Cozen O'Connor

Womble Bond Dickinson

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

& Stockton LLP Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Jackson Lewis LLP

Blank Rome LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

& Zabel LLP Williams & Connolly LLP

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

& Frankel LLP Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Ballard Spahr LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Akerman LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

Dorsey & Whitney LLC

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

& Reindel LLP Husch Blackwell LLP

Gordon & Rees Scully Mansukhani , LLP

, LLP Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Pepper Hamilton LLP

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

& Dicker LLP Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Clark Hill Strasburger

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Arent Fox LLP

Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

Quarles & Brady LLP

Stinson LLP

Jackson Walker LLP

Snell & Wilmer LLP

Choate Hall & Stewart LLP

& Stewart LLP Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

McCarter & English LLP

Kutak Rock, LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

& Warren LLP Dickinson Wright LLP

Holland & Hart LLP

& Hart LLP Wiley Rein LLP

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

& Lehr LLP Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

Thompson & Knight LLP

Stoel Rives L.L.P .

. Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP

and Cohn LLP Winstead PC

Thompson Hine LLP

Frost Brown Todd LLC

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, P.C.

& Goggin, P.C. Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Foley Hoag LLP

Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C .

. Thompson Coburn LLP

Fisher & Phillips LLP

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP

& Tyler LLP Schiff Hardin LLP

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck , LLP

, LLP Ice Miller LLP

Carlton Fields , P.A.

, P.A. Butler Snow LLP

Robins Kaplan LLP

Goulston & Storrs PC

Irell & Manella LLP

Shutts & Bowen LLP

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP

& Natsis LLP GrayRobinson PA

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Greenspoon Marder LLP

Adams and Reese LLP

Burr & Forman LLP

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

Goldberg Segalla LLP

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Phelps Dunbar LLP

Lathrop Gage LLP

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP

& Arthur LLP Robinson & Cole LLP

Miles & Stockbridge, P.C.

Spencer Fane LLP

Arnall Golden Gregory LLP

Sullivan & Worcester LLP

Cole Schotz P.C .

. Nexsen Pruet

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

& Mitchell LLP Non-AMLAW Combined

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k1mrk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



