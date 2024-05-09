Insurance industry experts to focus on technology and risk at the CFMA annual conference

Shkya Ghanbarian, head of global insurance for WINT, joins colleagues to educate participants on how to identify and implement technology solutions, helping their organizations effectively mitigate water damage risks

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions, will be part of an experts' panel discussing technology and risk management in construction at the Construction Financial Management Association's Annual Conference and Exhibition in Grapevine, Texas, on May 18-22.

Shkya Ghanbarian, head of global insurance for WINT, will be joined by Cheri Hanes, VP, head of construction innovation and sustainability at AXA XL, the American subsidiary of global insurance and reinsurance giant AXA; Melissa Gill, owner of On-Site Solutions Physical Therapy; and Tori Menold, head of customer experience for SiteAware, for "Three Techs Changing the Cost of Risk in Construction."

The session, scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, at 9:15 a.m., will focus on the connection between technology adoption in construction and reducing the cost of risk.

"Innovative real-world technology is providing powerful, proven solutions for mitigating risk in construction, including the rising risk and exposure related to water damage," Ghanbarian said. "It's an honor to be joining AXA XL and the other insurance leaders to share our expertise and insights on how technology is transforming the construction and insurance industries. I'm equally thrilled to know that participants will be able to apply what they learn here to identify and implement technology solutions that will help their companies adapt and thrive in this exciting new environment."

Using practical case studies, Ghanbarian and the panelists will demonstrate how the value of tech adoption and reduced risk can show up in the real world of construction. They will also focus on how to understand the potential ROI of various technologies, concluding with insights on how to identify and evaluate the benefit of technology solutions for organizations.

Ghanbarian has more than 15 years of dedicated experience in home services and water management solutions. She has collaborated with insurance carriers and brokers to design and implement innovative programs for leak-detection technology. Her expertise in creating tailored programs has not only streamlined processes for insurance professionals but has also significantly contributed to the overall success of the organizations she has been a part of. At WINT she leads the insurance partner network and builds an ecosystem around water management implications for insurance providers.

At CFMA's Annual Conference and Exhibition, construction finance professionals are invited to immerse themselves in a wealth of essential educational sessions, forge meaningful connections with industry peers, and explore cutting-edge product offerings.

WINT equips contractors, developers, owners, and facility management teams with a cutting-edge solution for managing water throughout the lifecycle of a building, from construction to operation. The WINT platform includes automated leak mitigation with real-time detection and auto shut-off; unparalleled anomaly detection and analytics powered by advanced AI algorithms; and global water management for operation in large and mid-sized facilities.

WINT's multiple partnerships across the insurance landscape include carriers such as AXA XL, HSB and Munich Re, brokers such as Howden managing general agents and risk engineering firms. WINT's technology can be used throughout the lifecycle of a building, from the construction phase to operations. Numerous insurance carriers provide financial benefits to WINT-protected facilities through reduced deductibles and premiums, while others simply require WINT to be installed as a pre-requisite for coverage. WINT is used globally by customers including the Empire State Building, HP, PepsiCo, Suffolk Construction, as well as many other leading enterprises, general contractors (GCs) and facility owners.

About WINT

WINT Water Intelligence is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint by preventing the hazards, costs, waste, and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste and its associated carbon emissions and to mitigate water-leak disasters. In 2023, WINT prevented more than 900 water damage incidents, saving customers tens of millions of dollars while conserving 652 million gallons of water and preventing 22,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. WINT has been recognized by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. It was also listed at the top 30% of Inc 5000 – the fastest growing companies in America.

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

