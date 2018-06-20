Insurance Industry Veteran Kyle Samuel Named President of M&T Insurance Agency

Prior to USI, Samuel was the Managing Director for Wells Fargo Insurance Services and had previously led sales teams for Aon Risk Solutions following his time at Chubb Insurance.

"Kyle Samuel brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to M&T Bank and he will be instrumental in helping us continue to integrate the property & casualty insurance and employee benefit solutions we're able to provide to our commercial clients across the bank's footprint," said M&T Bank Chairman and CEO Rene Jones.

M&T Bank Senior Vice President John Rumschik has been appointed Vice Chair of M&T Insurance Agency and will be taking on strategic oversight for the growth initiatives planned for MTIA.

M&T Insurance Agency is a full-service insurance agency providing property & casualty, surety and employee benefits solutions to commercial customers as well as personal insurance for business owners, executives and high net worth individuals. The firm has locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States and works with a wide variety of clients to understand their organizations and industry dynamics to find solutions that safeguard businesses. M&T Insurance Agency, Inc. is part of the M&T Bank family, which has more than 160 years of experience providing financial services to businesses and consumers.

