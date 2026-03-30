M&T Bank Names Denise Viola Monahan as Regional President for Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

Veteran banking leader to strengthen client relationships and expand M&T's community-focused approach across the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey region

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) today announced the appointment of Denise Viola Monahan as its new Regional President for Philadelphia. Monahan brings to this crucial role over 40 years of financial services experience, deep regional knowledge, leadership acumen and a passion for community engagement, reinforcing M&T's commitment to delivering exceptional service to its customers.

Denise Monahan, Regional President, Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, M&T Bank

Monahan has served as Wealth Market Leader for Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey since 2023. In her expanded role as Regional President, she will guide M&T's regional leaders including members of its retail banking, business banking, commercial banking, wealth management, government banking, healthcare and charitable teams. Monahan will also lead the accomplished, cross-functional team to continue collaborating across the local footprint. An active member of the Greater Philadelphia community, she will continue to serve on several boards, including the executive committee of the Southern New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and Mission Kids.

"I am proud to lead this outstanding team as M&T continues to deepen its impact and advance our mission as a community leader and innovator in Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey," Monahan said. "We recognize that banking is a highly personal choice. M&T's commitment to unparalleled service and dedication to the needs of our clients and communities where we live and work will remain a cornerstone of everything we do. I look forward to working closely with all our stakeholders to deliver excellence every day."

M&T Bank's local presence spreads from Philadelphia and surrounding areas, through the seven counties of Southern New Jersey. In her role, Monahan will work seamlessly with M&T's other community bank regions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, collectively collaborating to bring our unique offering to make a difference in people's lives.

"The ability to deliver the scope, resources and capabilities of a diversified financial institution in a way that feels accessible and relevant in each of our markets has long set M&T apart," said Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Community Markets. "As Regional President, Denise will work closely with the Philadelphia leadership team to bring teams and capabilities together across the market to deliver what clients value most: a seamless experience with one connected bank powered by collaboration and shared purpose. Her leadership will play a vital role in expanding our regional banking business, elevating M&T's presence in the market, and enhancing the service we provide to clients and communities."

In the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey region, M&T Bank employs over 500 people across its corporate offices and branches. Last year, M&T provided more than $2.6M in charitable grants, sponsorships and tax credits to 177 community impact organizations in Philadelphia.

Lisa Roberts, Head of Wealth for Wilmington Trust added: "Denise is already a role model for M&T and Wilmington Trust teammates locally and she is well-positioned to drive growth, strengthen client relationships and deepen our community impact across the territory."

Prior to joining M&T Bank, Monahan spent 32 years at PNC Bank, where she served in roles across sales, credit, project management and training and development. She holds a Bachelor's in Education from Saint Joseph's University. Denise has extensive board leadership experience across education, the arts, child and family advocacy and business organizations. She's served on the Saint Joseph's University board of trustees, including chairing the governance committee, and is a two-time president of the board of the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

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SOURCE M&T Bank