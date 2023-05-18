Insurance Journal, Carrier Management & Claims Journal Staffs Win Awards of Excellence

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Media Group publications, online, research and podcasts have won a total of nine 2023 Azbee Awards of Excellence from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE).

"Being recognized by our publishing peers is truly gratifying," said Andrea Wells, VP of Content for Wells Media. "It's an exciting time to be in media with so many different platforms to present content. Winning in multiple content platforms gives the team such validation."

Insurance Journal won two regional gold awards. Florida Coverage by William Rabb, Southeast Editor, won the regional gold award for the Governmental Coverage category. The Agency Salary Survey: Why Money Isn't Everything to Agency Hires won both the regional gold award and national bronze award for the Original Research category. This team included Andrea Wells, Vice President, Content; Guy Boccia, Vice President, Design; Stephanie Jones, Editor; and contributor Paul Osborne, Senior Consultant, Demotech.

In the category of Q&A, Carrier Management won a regional silver award for How Nationwide Is Transforming Commercial Lines—and More: Q&A With P/C President and COO Berven. This team included Susanne Sclafane, Executive Editor; Kim Tallon, Copy Editor; and Guy Boccia, Vice President, Design.

Carrier Management also won a regional silver award in the category of Single Topic Coverage by a Team: Remote and Asynchronous Work: Fix for Burnout? Members of this team included: Susanne Sclafane, Executive Editor; L.S. Howard, International Editor; Elizabeth Blosfield, Deputy Editor; Kim Tallon, Copy Editor; and contributors Lori Widmer and Deb Smallwood.

Additionally, Carrier Management won a regional gold and national bronze award in the category of Editor's Letter for those letters published in three editions of Carrier Management Magazine by Executive Editor Susanne Sclafane.

Another regional silver award went to Claims Journal for the Government Coverage category, Jim Sams, Editor.

And finally, in the category of Podcast, Insurance Journal won a regional bronze award for Hey Siri, What's Next for AI and Robotics in Insurance? This team included Elizabeth Blosfield, host and researcher, and Bobbie Dodge and Ashley Waldrop, sound editing and production.

San Diego-based Wells Media Group, an employee-owned company, serves the property/casualty insurance industry with Insurance Journal, Claims Journal, Carrier Management, MyNewMarkets, Research & Trends and the Academy of Insurance.

ASBPE is a professional society for editors, writers, designers and freelancers who work on business, trade and association magazines, newsletters, business journals/newspapers, websites and social media platforms.

Media Contact:

Julie Tinney, CMO

858 633 1632 ext 148

[email protected]

SOURCE Wells Media Group, Inc.