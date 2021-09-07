Insurance Marketplace, AARP® Converge powered by Softheon, Adds Resources for Vision, Auto and Short-Term Care Insurance Benefits

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members and the general public now have access to additional coverage opportunities on AARP® Converge powered by Softheon. The insurance marketplace has added vision, auto and short-term care insurance options, allowing visitors to explore a wide range of coverage options, from a variety of insurers, all in one place.

AARP® Converge powered by Softheon, which launched in 2019, enables people to review a variety of insurance products including individual and family medical plans, Medicare-Related options, dental plans and life insurance plans. With the addition of vision, auto and short-term care insurance options, individuals have even more information to help make decisions that fit their needs.

Individuals can find information on vision plans for comprehensive eye exams and prescribed vision correction, making it easier to keep an eye on their vision and their health. Some options also include benefits such as discounts on prescription lenses, frames, contacts, and sunglasses.

Converge visitors also now can explore auto insurance plans including comprehensive coverage that adjusts to drivers' unique needs.

Additionally, individuals can explore information on short-term care insurance that may help cover the cost of care associated with illness or injury recovery, or the transition from living independently to receiving assisted care.

"With the addition of vision, auto and short-term care insurance to AARP® Converge powered by Softheon, older Americans can easily access more coverage options," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO.

For more information and to explore AARP® Converge powered by Softheon, visit: https://www.aarpconverge.com/home/.

AARP does not sell insurance. Insurance products are sold and serviced by independent licensed insurance agencies, agents or companies. AARP and its affiliates are not licensed agents/producers and do not sell or service insurance products. Softheon does not sell insurance.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About Softheon

Softheon is making healthcare affordable, accessible, and plentiful for 142 million Americans with a technology-driven revolution to insure over 28 million lives under the Affordable Care Act, 44 million beneficiaries for Medicare, and over 70 million lives under Medicaid. Softheon's insurance marketplace cloud platform is a Medicaid Information Technology Architecture ("MITA") aligned, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA"), Payment Card Industry ("PCI"), National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") 800-53, Federal Information Processing Standards ("FIPS") 140, and Minimum Acceptable Risk Standards for Exchanges (MARS-E), Version 2.0 compliant single-tenant Platform-as-a-Service ("PaaS"), Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS"), and Business Process-as-a-Service ("BPaaS") solving complex health insurance distribution and service challenges for health insurance issuers, government agencies, brokers, employers, and consumers. Softheon is a CMS designated Phase 3 Enhanced Direct Enrollment Technology Provider, and nationally recognized leader by Gartner, IDC, AHIP, ACAP, and HCEG.

