Insurance Markets in the Future, 2018 Study - Insurance Ecosystem Is Undergoing Transformation and Innovation Like Never Before

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance in the Future - Labs, Sandboxes, Venture Funds, Strategic Investments and Start-Up Accelerators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insurance ecosystem is undergoing transformation and innovation like never before and what we have seen is only the beginning.

From distribution to pricing, product development to underwriting claims servicing to compliance no part of the insurance value chain is safe from change.

Some insurers and regulators are using sandboxes, labs, start-up accelerators and strategic investments to seek future solutions to how insurance is done. Most are sitting on the side and hoping they can muddle through.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has brought about immense technological advancements. Robots and artificial intelligence compete with the human labour force.



The industry is evolving with advancements in technology, bringing benefits across the whole value chain including distribution and sales, underwriting, claims, solutions and services, and operational processes.



It is a challenge for insurers to innovate from the inside to drive business growth. The main challenge is to identify where internal innovation comes from.



Some organisations are setting up labs to innovate from the inside, which sit outside of the day-to-day running of the business and look at the business from an outside perspective. Others are investing and partnering with tech start-ups, and other institutions.



Meanwhile, country regulators are looking at how regulation must change to cope with insurance of the future with several setting up sandboxes to help new companies.



This independent report is an overview of what insurers and regulators are doing to future proof insurance- written in a non-techie way by a long-standing insurance analyst.

Key Topics Covered:



Contents



Overview

Introduction

Sandboxes

Key trends

Customer centricity

Fintech

Regulation

Regulation overview

European Banking Authority

European Commission

Regulation by Country

Abu Dhabi

Australia

Bahrain

Canada

China

Colombia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dubai

Estonia

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Hong Kong

India

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Montenegro

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Russia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

USA

Technology

Sharing economy

Social media

Reputation economy

Bitcoin

Technological advances

Distributed ledger technology

Blockchain technology

Blockchain and insurance

Blockchain in the future

Blockchain Ireland

Smart insurance contracts

Decentralised autonomous organisations

Companies Mentioned



Allianz

Aviva

AXA

BUPA

Cigna

Fairfax

FWD

Hartford

HCF

IAG

Legal and General

Lloyds of London

Met Life

MMI

MSIG

Munich Re

Northwestern Mutual

NTUC

Ping An

QBE

SCOR

Tokio Marine

Travelers

UnitedHealthcare

VIG

Willis Towers Watson

Zurich

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zt3j34/insurance_markets?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

