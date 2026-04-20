Insurance Specialist Sissy LeClair Shares Insights as Water Well Driller Insurance Advisor in HelloNation

LONGWOOD, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What types of insurance do water well drilling contractors truly need to stay protected? That question is answered by Sissy LeClair of Blackadar Insurance Agency Inc. in Longwood, Florida, in her new HelloNation article. LeClair explains that standard commercial liability policies often fall short when applied to the drilling industry, failing to address key risks like subsurface damage, groundwater contamination, and equipment loss.

Sissy LeClair, Vice President of Commercial Lines and Producer Speed Speed

The article explores how pollution liability is a major area of concern for well drillers, especially when a release during drilling affects groundwater and prompts environmental cleanup or regulatory intervention. LeClair stresses that general liability insurance rarely includes this exposure unless specific endorsements are added. She also highlights the importance of properly scheduling drilling equipment—such as rigs and compressors—within inland marine policies to ensure adequate reimbursement in the event of a loss.

Another overlooked but critical issue is the potential need for professional liability coverage, particularly in cases where technical work like depth measurement or casing installation becomes the subject of legal claims. The physical nature of the job also necessitates accurate workers' compensation classifications to avoid claim disputes. The article, Lessons Learned: Specialized Insurance for Water Well Drillers, illustrates how insurance for this sector must be purpose-built, not pieced together from generic coverage.

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SOURCE HelloNation