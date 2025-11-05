insured.io and Silvervine Software Partner to Deliver Seamless SMS Messaging and Text-to-Pay Capabilities for P&C Insurers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- insured.io , a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions for insurers, today announced a partnership with Silvervine Software , provider of the PTS policy administration system. The collaboration expands access to insured.io's innovative SMS messaging and text-to-pay capabilities, empowering insurers and MGAs to enhance communication, simplify payments, and strengthen policyholder engagement.

Through this partnership, Silvervine customers can easily connect to insured.io's platform, including insured.txt, a secure, text-based payment solution that enables policyholders to make payments in seconds. The integration bridges policy administration with real-time communication, allowing carriers to send automated SMS alerts for billing reminders, renewals, cancellations, and other policy events, designed to improve retention, customer satisfaction, and payment efficiency.

"At insured.io, we believe modern communication and payment tools should be accessible to every insurer, not just the largest ones," said Steve Johnson, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at insured.io. "We see firsthand how complex systems and disconnected communication channels create friction for carriers and policyholders alike. Partnering with Silvervine has been a natural fit, as their agile, solution-oriented approach makes collaboration easy, allowing us to deliver results faster and ensure every implementation truly fits the carrier's needs."

insured.io's research, based on data from over 250,000 policyholders, shows that SMS reminders can reduce cancellations by up to 52%, and that multi-channel engagement increases renewal likelihood by 25%.

"Silvervine is proud to work with insured.io to bring their proven engagement tools into our ecosystem," said Lola Misicka, President at Silvervine Software. "We, too, have experience in the insurance industry, so we understand the operational and technical challenges our clients face every day. That perspective drives our commitment to delivering integrations that are flexible, fast, and truly support our clients' goals."

The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform is cloud-native, mobile-optimized, and PCI-compliant, designed for quick implementation and tailored configuration. Silvervine's open integration framework supports partnerships with a variety of technology providers, giving carriers the freedom to choose the solutions that best fit their business needs.

"We're very intentional about who we partner with," Misicka added. "Like Silvervine, insured.io brings deep industry experience and a shared commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation. Together, we're helping insurers and MGAs modernize with confidence. Customer retention depends on reaching policyholders where they already engage, on their phones. Today's consumers act on a text message, not a paper notice. By delivering reminders with direct text-to-pay links, carriers empower customers to act immediately, before the next distraction in life takes over. It's a faster, smarter way to strengthen relationships and keep policies in force."

Together, insured.io and Silvervine are redefining how insurers and MGAs connect with policyholders, making engagement simpler, faster, and more effective than ever before.

About insured.io

insured.io delivers powerful omnichannel engagement and payment solutions purpose-built for insurers, MGAs, and policyholders. With a flexible, cloud-based platform, insured.io connects carriers to their customers through real-time communication, self-service tools, and secure payment capabilities. Designed by insurance industry veterans, insured.io empowers organizations to streamline operations, improve retention, and deliver exceptional digital experiences.

Learn more at www.insured.io .

About Silvervine Software

Silvervine Software provides modern policy administration and billing solutions that help insurers and MGAs operate with agility and confidence. With decades of insurance experience, the Silvervine team understands the complexities of carrier operations and builds flexible, secure systems that adapt to each client's unique business needs. Silvervine's open architecture and partnership-driven approach make it easy for carriers to integrate best-in-class solutions and deliver superior policyholder experiences.

Learn more at www.silvervinesoftware.com .

