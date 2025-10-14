insured.io Launches AI-powered Virtual Agent at ITC Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- insured.io , a leading provider of digital customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the launch of its new AI-powered virtual agent. Built on the same core integration as its existing omnichannel platform, the insured.io virtual agent empowers mid-sized carriers to offer an additional customer service option, helping policyholders quickly and efficiently resolve everyday insurance needs.

Steve Johnson, Founder and Chief Product Officer, insured.io

"The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform was built to accommodate every channel in which an insured could communicate with their insurer, from a customer portal to IVR to text messaging. With that, we're proud to launch our first virtual agent. This innovative offering requires no new code to be deployed to launch it on our existing customer platforms immediately, and can be launched quickly with new customer integrations," said Steve Johnson, Founder and Chief Product Officer at insured.io . "We took a 'responsible AI' mindset with the development of this agent, meaning that we use AI when it's needed, and structure when it's not. This means that our virtual agent can interpret meaning and context for unpredictable human behavior, while also guiding insureds through a streamlined journey."

The insured.io virtual agent is built to autonomously handle common insured use cases, including:

Leveraging an AI Knowledge Base to share the insurer's business hours, phone numbers, email addresses, and company information, and other key information an insured might need

The ability to extract policy numbers from poorly phrased searches given by the insured

A variety of self-service options, such as checking a policy status, filing or checking on a claim, requesting ID cards, and more

Integration with other channels, such as the insured portal or additional chat sessions, to trigger specific insurance workflows such as First Notice of Loss (FNOL)

Integration with insured.io UniPay, which allows for payments directly within the agent chat conversation, by generating a secure, one-time, pre-validated payment link requiring no additional login

insured.io's expertise in creating streamlined, UX-focused customer journeys from within IVR and SMS served as the foundation for an AI-powered virtual agent that is predictable, well-structured, and easy to use for an insured—without risk of doom loops or rogue interactions. For customer interactions that require a human agent, insured.io offers HITL (human-in-the-loop) handoff via a custom integration with existing chat systems, ensuring a smooth handoff between a virtual and human agent, who will take it from there.

insured.io will showcase its new virtual agent at InsureTechConnect (ITC) Las Vegas , October 14-16, 2025, at Booth #2330 at the Mandalay Bay. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with customer engagement and UX experts in person at the event. For more information about how insured.io helps insurers modernize and engage with policyholders, visit www.insured.io or email [email protected].

About insured.io

Founded by insurance industry veterans with decades of experience on the P&C carrier and MGA side of the business, insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems. It includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and agent portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and robust analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io , email us at [email protected] , or call us at (888) 470-063

SOURCE insured.io