InsureMyTrip Analysis Reveals Airports with the Highest Cancellation Rates in the U.S.

WARWICK, R.I., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip, the nation's longest-running travel insurance comparison marketplace, has released its latest analysis of U.S. airport cancellation trends based on newly available Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) data. The findings highlight a sharp rise in cancellations at several major airports, underscoring the growing importance of travel insurance protection for travelers navigating increasingly unpredictable flight schedules.

According to the analysis, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) ranked as the airport with the highest cancellation rate in the United States, climbing dramatically from No. 16 in the previous report to No. 1 this year. New York-area airports also continue to struggle, with LaGuardia (LGA) ranking No. 2 and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) ranking No. 4.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) moved into the No. 3 position, while John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) rounded out the top five.

Top 10 Airports with the Highest Cancellation Rates

Rank Airport City Previous Rank 1 DCA Washington,

D.C. 16 2 LGA New York 3 3 DFW Dallas 7 4 EWR Newark 1 5 JFK New York 9 6 BUF Buffalo 6 7 ORF Norfolk 14 8 RIC Richmond 30 9 CHS Charleston 18 10 SAV Savannah 35

Regional Trends Show Weather and Congestion Continue to Drive Disruptions

The latest rankings reveal several notable trends:

Northeast Airports Continue to Experience Heavy Disruptions

Airports in the Northeast remain heavily represented in the rankings. Aging infrastructure, congested airspace, and severe weather events continue to challenge operations throughout the region.

Secondary Airports Are Seeing Significant Increases

Several mid-sized airports experienced some of the largest jumps in the rankings, including:

Birmingham (BHM): rose from No. 76 to No. 11

rose from No. 76 to No. 11 Louisville (SDF): climbed from No. 54 to No. 12

climbed from No. 54 to No. 12 Savannah (SAV): moved from No. 35 to No. 10

moved from No. 35 to No. 10 Kansas City (MCI): improved to No. 26 from No. 52

These increases suggest disruptions are no longer isolated to the nation's busiest hubs.

Travel Insurance Can Help Reduce the Financial Impact of Disruptions

As flight cancellations and delays continue to affect travelers nationwide, InsureMyTrip says comprehensive travel insurance can help travelers minimize the financial and logistical stress caused by disruptions.

"Flight disruptions have become one of the most common travel pain points travelers face today," said InsureMyTrip CEO Suzanne Morrow. "When hiccups happen, travelers can quickly encounter unexpected expenses for hotels, meals, transportation, or missed prepaid reservations. Travel insurance can provide valuable financial protection and peace of mind during these situations."

Full Rankings Available

InsureMyTrip analyzed the latest BTS operational data to determine cancellation trends across major U.S. airports. The full rankings include 75 airports nationwide.

The full data list can be found here: https://www.insuremytrip.com/travel-advice/travel-planning/us-airport-statistics-flight-cancellation-data/

For travelers planning upcoming trips, experts recommend monitoring weather forecasts, booking earlier flights when possible, allowing additional connection time, and considering comprehensive travel insurance coverage before departure.

Media Contact:

Victoria Sampley

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About InsureMyTrip

Since 2000, InsureMyTrip has helped millions of travelers protect their trips with expert guidance, educational resources, and side-by-side plan travel insurance comparisons.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip