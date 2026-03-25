InsureMyTrip Shares a Survival Guide for Navigating Today's Travel Challenges

WARWICK, R.I., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel is anything but predictable right now. The temporary closure of New York's LaGuardia Airport, adding to an already mounting travel nightmare, triggering delays and cancellations across the region. TSA staffing shortages leading to long, and often inconsistent, security lines at major airports.

But, according to the experts at InsureMyTrip, knowing how to navigate the chaos can make all the difference.

Current Travel Challenges:

Travel is more complicated than usual right now, with several factors at play:

Temporary closure of LaGuardia, leading to delays, cancellations, and rebookings.

TSA lines are longer and less predictable, increasing wait times.

Spring break and upcoming school vacations are driving up demand.

Higher fuel costs are pushing ticket prices up.

Ongoing global tensions are impacting flight routes, sometimes resulting in longer travel times.

A Survival Guide for Traveling Right Now

The experts at InsureMyTrip say a more prepared approach can help travelers navigate delays and disruptions without canceling their trips.

Book smarter to avoid delays

Morning flights are less likely to be impacted by cascading delays. Avoid tight connections when possible.



Be flexible with where and when you fly

Shifting travel by a day or choosing alternate airports can help reduce crowds and costs.



Track prices and book strategically

Airfare is fluctuating because of rising fuel costs. Setting alerts or booking early can help lock in better prices.



Pack for the unexpected

Keep essentials like medications, chargers, and a change of clothes in your carry-on.



Consider travel insurance with added flexibility

Travel insurance can help cover costs from delays, cancellations, or missed connections – like meals, hotels, or rebooking fees. For maximum flexibility, some plans offer Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage, which allows travelers to cancel a trip for reasons not typically covered, like avoiding potential disruptions, and receive partial reimbursement (qualification requirements apply).

"You can't control delays or long security lines, but you can control how prepared you are for them," says InsureMyTrip CEO Suzanne Morrow. "That might mean arriving earlier, adjusting your itinerary, or having travel insurance with CFAR, that gives you flexibility if things don't go as planned."

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

[email protected]

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip helps travelers compare travel insurance plans from top-rated providers to find the right coverage for every trip. As the authority on travel insurance, we use smart comparison technology, expert guidance, and data-driven insights to help travelers make confident decisions. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip